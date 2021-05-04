





Article content Edmonton, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 4, 2021) – Benchmark Metals Inc.(TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the “Company” or “Benchmark“) is pleased to announce a new and more defined Agreement that provides support from the Tsay Key Dene Nation, Kwadacha Nation, and Takla Nation to advance its flagship gold-silver project. The agreement is intended to form the basis of a larger agreement when the project advances towards regulatory approvals. The Trilateral Agreement is a key component towards a social license for mine permitting and a collaborative approach to develop a strong partnership. Benchmark will advance the Project in a sustainable manner that provides social and economic opportunities while maintaining inherent rights to ancestral lands. Benchmark’s flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is road accessible and located within the Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Benchmark Signs a Detailed Trilateral Agreement with Three Partner Nations to Advance Its Gold-Silver Project Back to video

Article content John Williamson, CEO, commented, “Benchmark is very encouraged to be working cooperatively with the key stakeholders in this region, clearly demonstrating the capability and strength of support from our partner First Nations. The collaborative and supportive relationships will enable continued success to advance the Lawyers Gold-Silver Project to a mining decision. Benchmark is rapidly advancing its fully funded Project that continues to deliver near-term results and major milestones during 2021 and 2022.” Chief Pierre from Tsay Keh Dene nation stated, “Tsay Keh Dene acknowledges the ongoing efforts made by Benchmark to date to build a respectful and collaborative relationship with the Tse Keh Nay First Nations and ultimately design a project that is mutually beneficial and environmentally responsible. Tsay Keh Dene remains ready and willing to continue working with Benchmark through the Tse Keh Nay alliance to advance the project in a collaborative and timely manner.” The collaborative agreement is considered a major achievement to advance the Company’s project to a production scenario. Benchmark will continue to engage and utilize First Nations talent for employment and consultancy work with near-term achievements that include: Fully-funded 2021 exploration program;

Up to 100,000 metres of expansion, definition and regional discovery drilling;

Potential for new discoveries;

Spring, 2021 – Bulk Tonnage Mineral Resource Estimate, and;

Summer, 2021 – Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Article content Figure 1 – Lawyers Gold Silver Project location To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/82683_562208b7b4b3f89d_001full.jpg About Benchmark Metals Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer’s Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production. Benchmark is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

www.metalsgroup.com ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ “John Williamson”

John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer For further information, please contact:

Jim Greig

Email: jimg@BNCHmetals.com

Telephone: +1 604 260 6977 NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Article content This news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82683 #distro

