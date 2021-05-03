Esports Entertainment Group Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series
Newark, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL), an esports and online gambling company, today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.
Esports Entertainment Group CEO Grant Johnson sat down with Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Mike Kupinski for this exclusive interview. Topics covered include:
- How their vertical integration strategy differentiates the company
- Funding and closing the Helix acquisition
- The regulatory outlook in New Jersey and other states
- Organically growing relationships with professional sports teams
- M&A strategy – to build it or to buy it?
- What catalysts will move the stock price?
The interview was recorded on April 28, 2021 and is available now on Channelchek.
About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is an esports and online gambling company. The Company operates a number of entities across three key pillars: 1) esports entertainment and infrastructure, 2) esports wagering, 3) iGaming. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.
About Noble Capital Markets
Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com.
About Channelchek
Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal – featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies – that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com.
Contact:
U.S. Investor Relations
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Dave Gentry
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com
Media & Investor Relations Inquiries
Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82703
