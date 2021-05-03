Esports Entertainment Group Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series

Article content

Newark, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL), an esports and online gambling company, today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.

Esports Entertainment Group CEO Grant Johnson sat down with Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Mike Kupinski for this exclusive interview. Topics covered include:

How their vertical integration strategy differentiates the company

Funding and closing the Helix acquisition

The regulatory outlook in New Jersey and other states

Organically growing relationships with professional sports teams

M&A strategy – to build it or to buy it?

What catalysts will move the stock price?

The interview was recorded on April 28, 2021 and is available now on Channelchek.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is an esports and online gambling company. The Company operates a number of entities across three key pillars: 1) esports entertainment and infrastructure, 2) esports wagering, 3) iGaming. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.