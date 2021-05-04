





Share this Story: MustGrow Investor Webcast Today - Tuesday May 4th at 4:10pm ET

MustGrow Investor Webcast Today - Tuesday May 4th at 4:10pm ET

Article content Saskatoon, Saskatchewan–(Newsfile Corp. – May 4, 2021) – MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQX: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the “Company“, “MustGrow“), an agriculture technology company focused on providing natural biological crop protection solutions, will discuss (via live webcast) recent achievements and upcoming catalysts. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. MustGrow Investor Webcast Today - Tuesday May 4th at 4:10pm ET Back to video Live Webcast TODAY : Tuesday, May 4th at 4:10pm ET (Register/View Here) Please email questions to info@mustgrow.ca to be addressed following the presentation. Positive Soil Health and Environmental Impact MustGrow’s safe and effective natural, organic biofumigant, biopesticide and bioherbicide are plant-based – harnessing the mustard seed’s natural defense mechanism to control diseases, insect pests and weeds. This natural biological approach to crop protection underscores the “E” in ESG – Environmental, Social, and Governance. The dangers associated with synthetic chemical overuse is pushing farmers, consumers and regulators to seek naturally-sourced biological products, which are known for safe, environmentally-sustainable and consumer-friendly profile characteristics.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The active ingredient in MustGrow’s preplant mustard-derived approach (AITC) has a positive soil health and environmental impact: PLANT-BASED : organic plant material is returned to the soil.

: organic plant material is returned to the soil. Dissipates in the soil quickly.

Avoids long-term toxicity to beneficial micro-organisms.

Very low water solubility, potentially limiting watershed runoff.

Promotes a healthy microbiome for the soil. About MustGrow MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQX: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruits & vegetables and other industries. MustGrow has designed and owns a U.S. EPA-approved natural solution that uses the mustard seed’s natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Over 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow’s safe and effective signature products. The product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states and by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a biopesticide for high value crops such as in fruit & vegetables. MustGrow has now concentrated a mustard extract biopesticide in liquid format, TerraMG, and with regulatory approval, could be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. In addition, the Company’s mustard-derived extract technologies could have other applications in several different industries from pre-plant soil treatment, to weed control, to post harvest disease control and food preservation.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Company has approximately 42.8 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 50.6 million shares fully diluted. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD “Corey Giasson” Director & CEO

Phone: +1-306-668-2652

info@mustgrow.ca Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. These risks are described in more detail in MustGrow’s Prospectus and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2021 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82727 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston