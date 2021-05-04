





Roscan Gold Significantly Increases Depth and Continuity of Mineralization Along Strike of 600m at Kabaya; All 52 Holes Drilled since Acquisition Intersect Gold Mineralization

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 4, 2021) – Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTC Pink: RCGCF) (“Roscan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce positive DD/RC/AC drill results (Figure 1) from an additional 42 holes (29 DD and RC for 5,799m) totaling 6,500 meters (m) (Figure 1) at its Kabaya Target with all holes hitting gold mineralization (Table 1). We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Roscan Gold Significantly Increases Depth and Continuity of Mineralization Along Strike of 600m at Kabaya; All 52 Holes Drilled since Acquisition Intersect Gold Mineralization Back to video At the time of acquisition on July 3, 2020, Kabaya’s NI43-101 resource was pit-constrained to a depth of 58m. Since the acquisition, all 52 holes DD/RC drilled by Roscan have intersected gold mineralization showing the remarkable continuity and consistency of the deposit. Our January 2021 drilling update (see News Release 19th Jan. 2021) reported an increase of the depth potential of Kabaya (KB1) to 196 meters (Figure 2). Subsequent drilling outlined in this release has now confirmed the continuity of the mineralization to a depth of 232 meters (KB1) over a strike length of 600 meters (KB1 and KB2) and it remains open. The recent drilling outlined below has dramatically increased the volume of the prospective deposit and has major positive implications for future resource growth. In addition, at the East Limb (KB2), the mineralization has now been extended down to 150m in Fresh Rock from prior depth of 65m (Figure 2 and Figure 3) and remains open at depth.

Article content There were multiple holes intersecting high gold grades (Table 1 and Figure 1), such as Drill hole RCDBS21-016 which intersected 17.66 gpt over 3.0m. While several holes showcased the broad consistency of the mineralization with intercepts such as 2.49 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-022. 2.29 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016, 1.31 gpt gold over 21.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-024 and 1.21 gpt gold over 30.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-012. Grade continuity and mineralization consistency reinforces our expectation for a robust new resource estimate at Kabaya by year end. In addition, shallow regional step-out drilling has also revealed 2 newly discovered areas of high perspectivity, KB3with 3.65gpt over 4.0m & KB4 with3gpt over 16.0m, located respectively 1.0km North and 1.5km South from the current resource footprint (Figure 1). It should be noted that KB4 lies on the magnetic trend that extends from Mankouke West into Kabaya (Figure 4) over a 15km strike which has already yielding multiple high- grade intersections from earlier stage regional drilling such as our KN2 and MS2 discoveries announced over the last few months (Figure 3). Kabaya – DD + RC Drilling Highlights (KB1 and KB2) 17.66 gpt gold over 3.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016 from 16.0m Including 26.00 gpt gold over 2.0m from 16.0m And 14.33 gpt gold over 2.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016 from 74.0m Including 28.00 gpt gold over 1.0m from 74.0m And 2.29 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016 from 23.0m Including 10.47 gpt gold over 2.0m from 39.0m



Article content 3.21 gpt gold over 8.0m from drill hole DDDBS21-22 from 46.6m Including 16.10 gpt gold over 1.0m from 47.6m

3.09 gpt gold over 9.3m from drill hole DDDBS20-15 from 0.0m Including 8.73 gpt gold over 2.0m from 4.3m

2.49 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-022 from 26.0m Including 5.20 gpt gold over 6.0m from 35.0m

1.72 gpt gold over 12.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-021 from 2.0m Including 4.68 gpt gold over 3.0m from 9.0m

1.31 gpt gold over 21.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-024 from 35.0m Including 4.40 gpt gold over 1.0m from 37.0m

1.23 gpt gold over 17.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-018 from 65.0m Including 7.40 gpt gold over 1.0m from 75.0m

1.21 gpt gold over 30.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-012 from 27.0m Including 3.38 gpt gold over 3.0m from 39.0m

Kabaya – AC Drilling (KB3 and KB4) 3.06 gpt gold over 16.0m from drill hole ACDBS21-1514 from 30m Including 6.53 gpt gold over 6m from 34m

from drill hole ACDBS21-1514 from 30m 1.38 gpt gold over 12.0m from drill hole ACDBS21-1515 from Surface Including 3.25 gpt gold over 4m from 8m

from drill hole ACDBS21-1515 Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 – Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 2m internal dilution for drill holes, 4: No top-cut. Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, “Since the acquisition in July 2020, Drilling at Kabaya has proven quite valuable as we have dramatically increased the continuity of the mineralization at depth over a strike length of 600m and have identified the potential to tap into a deeper feeder system with both KB1 and KB2 open at depth.

Article content Kabaya has the potential to be a major contributor to our expected maiden resource update by the end of year. We have been very encouraged by our ability to more than triple the vertical extent of the deposit and show its robust continuity along strike. Newly discovered KB3 and KB4 zones could further expand the resource growth potential of Kabaya, and we will follow up with additional drilling in the weeks ahead.” The Kayaba deposit (see Disclosures below1) has a pit-constrained mineral resource to a depth of 58m, which contains 105,000 ounces of Indicated Resource and 35,000 ounces of Inferred Resource. We have now established mineralization to a depth of 232m at KB1 which remains open. (Figure 2) Kabaya Project (Source Komet’s NI 43-101) The mineral resource is based on optimized pit shells using a gold price of US$1,350 and a presumed heap leach gold recovery of saprolite material. Classification Tonnage (Mt) Au (g/t) Ounces (koz) Indicated 3.17 1.03 105 Inferred 0.96 1.14 35 Pit Constraint Mineral Resource 1. Effective date for resources is January 7, 2019. (Source Komet’s NI43-101) 2. The independent QP for this resources estimate is Yann Camus, Eng., SGS Canada Inc. 3. The mineral resources are presented at a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off grade in pits. 4. The resources are presented without dilution. 5. Whittle pits have been utilized based on a gold value of US$1,350/oz. 6. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Article content 7. No economic evaluation of the resources has been produced. 8. This Resource Estimate has been prepared in accordance with CIM definition (2014). 9. Density used is of 1.7 based on measurements and similar projects. 10. Capping grade is of 30 g/t Au on original assays. Based on the Disclosure of NI43-101, Section 2.4 a) The source is Komet’s NI43-101 that is effective January,7, 2019 b) We consider the reliably and relevance to be reasonable c) The key assumptions are listed above (1-10) Above d) The categories are similar e) There are no recent estimates Technical Report (NI43-101) dated March 5, 2019 (Effective Date: January 7, 2019) with Title Page, “Dabia Sud Property, Kabaya Resource, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mali“, prepared by Yann Camus, P. Eng. And Didier Ouedraogo, P. Geo., SGS Geological Services, and filed on SEDAR on March 5, 2019. Figure 1: Plan View delineating the new holes drilled at Kabaya Deposit To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/82734_cb250b8134d7ba96_001full.jpg Figure 2: Section depicting Depth Continuity down to 232m at KB1 and 150m at KB2 and Remains Open To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/82734_cb250b8134d7ba96_002full.jpg Figure 3: Cross Section depicting High-Grade Continuity on KB2 To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/82734_cb250b8134d7ba96_003full.jpg

Article content Figure 4: Plan View of Kabaya Deposit with Magnetic Signature on the entire Property To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/82734_cb250b8134d7ba96_004full.jpg The gold mineralization at Kabaya (Figure 4) is associated with albite-dolomite-pyrite alteration in greywackes and diamictites of the Kofi Formation. The alteration observed in the core indicates a strong hydrothermal system commonly associated with gold deposits in West Africa. Roscan believes that the Kabaya Deposit is part of a significant structural corridor which spans from Oklo Resources’ discoveries of Seko and Disse, to the North East of our land package and then extends southerly for 15km on our property, from Kabaya to our recent Kandiole North (KN2) and MS2 discoveries and continues onto recently acquired Mankouke West Land Package, which shows a strong magnetic signature similar to the other discoveries on this corridor. (Figure 3 and news releases 11th January 2021). Much of this corridor has yet to be tested and thus, Roscan feels that the potential for new discoveries in this corridor is excellent and connecting these multiple targets with drilling will be a key priority in 2021. Figure 5: Hole DDDBS21-023 at Kabaya: Gold Mineralization showing 1.8gpt over 7m To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/82734_cb250b8134d7ba96_005full.jpg

Article content Figure 6: Hole DDDBS21-025 at Kabaya: Showing high grade Intersects. To view an enhanced version of Figure 6, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/82734_cb250b8134d7ba96_006full.jpg Drilling and Analytical Protocol Roscan uses Air Core, Reverse Circulation and Diamond types of drilling in the Kandiole Project. The Air Core drilling is mainly focused on drilling exploration targets. The samples are sent for preparation to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities in Bamako for fire assay with atomic absorption finish and by gravimetric finish for grades above 10gpt Au. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program using reference materials, blanks, standards, and duplicates. Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Kabaya Target (May 4th, 2021) Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) gpt Au Comment DDDBS20-15 0.0 9.3 9.3 3.09 Laterite including 4.3 6.3 2.0 8.73 Laterite 38.3 44.3 6.0 0.80 Saprolite including 42.3 43.3 1.0 1.93 Saprolite DDDBS21-16 34.0 35.0 1.0 0.66 Saprolite 53.0 57.0 4.0 0.67 Saprolite 71.0 78.0 7.0 0.66 Saprolite 86.0 87.0 1.0 3.01 Saprolite 95.0 96.0 1.0 0.88 Saprolite 113.0 114.0 1.0 0.52 Saprolite 118.0 119.0 1.0 0.61 Saprolite 122.0 123.0 1.0 8.13 Saprolite DDDBS21-17 136.1 148.1 12.0 0.78 Saprock – Fresh rock 152.1 154.1 2.0 1.88 Fresh rock 169.2 174.2 5.0 0.62 Fresh rock 189.2 190.2 1.0 0.65 Fresh rock DDDBS21-18 0.0 1.0 1.0 3.20 Overburden 129.8 131.8 2.0 1.45 Fresh rock 152.8 158.8 6.0 1.45 Fresh rock 198.8 199.8 1.0 0.63 Fresh rock DDDBS21-19 174.6 175.6 1.0 0.77 Saprolite 177.6 178.6 1.0 0.69 Saprolite 195.6 197.6 2.0 1.84 Saprock 210.6 211.6 1.0 0.82 Saprock 256.6 258.6 2.0 6.46 Saprock including 257.6 258.6 1.0 11.90 Saprock DDDBS21-20 101.8 104.8 3.0 0.57 Fresh rock 107.8 108.8 1.0 0.93 Fresh rock 122.8 124.8 2.0 1.15 Fresh rock 127.8 128.8 1.0 0.53 Fresh rock 129.8 130.8 1.0 0.89 Fresh rock 137.8 138.8 1.0 0.65 Fresh rock 152.8 169.8 17.0 1.03 Fresh rock including 152.8 153.8 1.0 3.38 Fresh rock including 161.8 162.8 1.0 3.08 Fresh rock DDDBS21-21 274.6 275.6 1.0 0.55 Saprock 278.6 281.6 3.0 0.75 Saprock DDDBS21-22 3.6 11.6 8.0 0.44 Laterite 17.6 18.6 1.0 0.60 Saprolite 46.6 54.6 8.0 3.21 Saprolite including 47.6 48.6 1.0 16.10 Saprolite 62.6 63.6 1.0 0.84 Saprolite DDDBS21-23 73.6 74.6 1.0 1.74 Saprolite 113.6 115.6 2.0 0.82 Saprock 141.6 142.6 1.0 1.94 Saprock 145.6 152.6 7.0 1.80 Saprock including 147.6 148.6 1.0 5.60 Saprock 160.6 170.6 10.0 0.74 Saprock 173.6 176.6 3.0 1.11 Saprock 180.6 198.6 18.0 1.04 Saprock including 195.6 196.6 1.0 3.02 Saprock 204.6 212.6 8.0 2.24 Saprolite including 210.6 211.6 1.0 5.26 Saprolite 216.6 226.6 10.0 1.00 Saprock – Saprolite including 217.6 218.6 1.0 3.32 Saprolite DDDBS21-24 122.6 125.6 3.0 1.04 Saprolite 132.6 133.6 1.0 0.75 Saprolite 151.6 152.6 1.0 0.64 Saprolite 175.6 177.6 2.0 0.96 Saprolite 180.6 181.6 1.0 0.97 Saprolite 189.6 191.6 2.0 0.92 Saprolite 203.6 204.6 1.0 0.51 Saprolite 211.6 214.6 3.0 0.54 Saprolite DDDBS21-25 114.6 119.6 5.0 0.92 Saprock 123.6 127.6 4.0 0.91 Saprock 133.6 139.6 6.0 0.60 Saprock 147.6 151.6 4.0 1.09 Saprock 154.6 155.6 1.0 2.04 Saprock 173.6 174.6 1.0 0.53 Saprock DDDBS21-26 145.6 146.6 1.0 1.05 Saprolite 149.6 150.6 1.0 1.81 Saprolite 165.6 166.6 1.0 1.17 Saprolite 176.6 177.6 1.0 1.97 Saprolite 180.6 193.6 13.0 1.25 Saprolite including 183.6 185.6 2.0 3.28 Saprolite 198.6 203.6 5.0 0.75 Saprolite including 198.6 199.6 1.0 1.73 Saprolite 212.6 213.6 1.0 1.00 Saprolite 218.6 221.6 3.0 2.26 Saprolite 224.6 226.6 2.0 0.94 Saprolite 241.6 246.6 5.0 1.39 Saprolite 250.6 257.6 7.0 0.93 Saprolite RCDBS21-009 73.0 74.0 1.0 0.84 Saprolite 78.0 82.0 4.0 0.69 Saprolite RCDBS21-010 73.0 74.0 1.0 0.65 Saprolite RCDBS21-011 102.0 106.0 4.0 1.00 Saprolite 111.0 115.0 4.0 0.61 Saprolite 118.0 119.0 1.0 1.45 Saprolite 148.0 149.0 1.0 0.68 Saprock 152.0 153.0 1.0 1.15 Saprock 159.0 161.0 2.0 0.52 Fresh rock 164.0 168.0 4.0 2.22 Fresh rock including 165.0 166.0 1.0 5.27 Fresh rock RCDBS21-012 8.0 22.0 14.0 1.05 Saprolite including 9.0 10.0 1.0 3.33 Saprolite including 14.0 15.0 1.0 3.00 Saprolite 27.0 57.0 30.0 1.21 Saprolite including 39.0 42.0 3.0 3.38 Saprolite 63.0 70.0 7.0 1.56 Saprolite including 63.0 64.0 1.0 5.82 Saprolite 73.0 80.0 7.0 0.53 Saprolite 83.0 87.0 4.0 2.78 Saprolite including 83.0 84.0 1.0 7.88 Saprolite 100.0 103.0 3.0 0.90 Saprolite 106.0 108.0 2.0 1.01 Saprolite 111.0 115.0 4.0 1.65 Saprolite 118.0 130.0 12.0 0.79 Saprolite 133.0 134.0 1.0 0.80 Saprolite 155.0 158.0 3.0 3.20 Fresh rock RCDBS21-013 32.0 36.0 4.0 1.25 Saprolite 39.0 43.0 4.0 1.02 Saprolite 54.0 58.0 4.0 0.86 Saprolite including 54.0 55.0 1.0 2.26 Saprolite 65.0 66.0 1.0 0.58 Saprolite 90.0 109.0 19.0 1.02 Saprolite including 92.0 93.0 1.0 2.81 Saprolite including 105.0 107.0 2.0 3.94 Saprolite 113.0 117.0 4.0 2.32 Saprolite including 114.0 115.0 1.0 5.75 Saprolite 120.0 126.0 6.0 1.82 Saprolite 141.0 142.0 1.0 0.57 Saprolite RCDBS21-014 51.0 52.0 1.0 0.77 Saprolite RCDBS21-015 86.0 88.0 2.0 6.23 Saprolite including 86.0 87.0 1.0 11.90 Saprolite 91.0 100.0 9.0 1.15 Saprolite including 91.0 92.0 1.0 3.34 Saprolite 105.0 107.0 2.0 1.05 Saprolite 114.0 124.0 10.0 0.90 Saprolite 137.0 138.0 1.0 0.56 Saprolite 139.0 140.0 1.0 0.59 Saprolite RCDBS21-016 16.0 19.0 3.0 17.66 Saprolite including 16.0 18.0 2.0 26.00 Saprolite 23.0 44.0 19.0 2.29 including 39.0 41.0 2.0 10.47 Saprolite 48.0 59.0 11.0 1.67 Saprolite including 55.0 56.0 1.0 4.81 Saprolite 74.0 76.0 2.0 14.33 Saprolite including 74.0 75.0 1.0 28.00 Saprolite RCDBS21-017 1.0 10.0 9.0 1.62 Mottled zone – Saprolite 12.0 13.0 1.0 0.50 Saprolite 16.0 17.0 1.0 0.64 Saprolite 20.0 21.0 1.0 0.88 Saprolite 26.0 38.0 12.0 1.22 Saprolite including 34.0 35.0 1.0 4.05 Saprolite 43.0 44.0 1.0 0.50 Saprolite 48.0 49.0 1.0 1.39 Saprolite 55.0 65.0 10.0 1.97 Saprolite 92.0 93.0 1.0 0.59 Saprolite 122.0 127.0 5.0 0.62 Fresh rock RCDBS21-018 0.0 6.0 6.0 1.07 Laterite – Saprolite 38.0 41.0 3.0 0.65 Saprolite 61.0 62.0 1.0 3.24 Saprolite 65.0 82.0 17.0 1.23 Saprolite including 75.0 76.0 1.0 7.40 Saprolite RCDBS21-019 22.0 24.0 2.0 0.79 Saprolite 30.0 31.0 1.0 0.57 Saprolite 37.0 38.0 1.0 0.74 Saprolite 41.0 42.0 1.0 0.53 Saprolite 50.0 71.0 21.0 0.91 Saprolite including 70.0 71.0 1.0 2.23 Saprolite 75.0 76.0 1.0 0.60 Saprolite 80.0 85.0 5.0 2.09 Saprolite including 81.0 82.0 1.0 5.72 Saprolite 94.0 110.0 16.0 1.06 Saprolite including 95.0 96.0 1.0 4.62 Saprolite 114.0 115.0 1.0 1.97 Saprolite 126.0 138.0 12.0 0.95 Fresh rock 178.0 179.0 1.0 1.71 Fresh rock RCDBS21-020 11.0 12.0 1.0 1.02 Laterite 17.0 22.0 5.0 1.64 Saprolite 31.0 32.0 1.0 2.54 Saprolite 47.0 48.0 1.0 0.83 Saprolite 52.0 62.0 10.0 0.69 Saprolite 69.0 70.0 1.0 0.99 Saprolite 98.0 99.0 1.0 0.60 Saprolite 136.0 139.0 3.0 1.40 Saprolite RCDBS21-021 2.0 14.0 12.0 1.72 Mottled zone – Saprolite including 9.0 12.0 3.0 4.68 Saprolite 27.0 28.0 1.0 0.54 Saprolite 30.0 31.0 1.0 1.30 Saprolite 35.0 36.0 1.0 0.53 Saprolite 47.0 48.0 1.0 0.62 Saprolite 59.0 60.0 1.0 1.13 Saprolite 73.0 75.0 2.0 2.72 Fresh rock RCDBS21-022 6.0 22.0 16.0 1.07 Saprolite including 20.0 21.0 1.0 2.71 Saprolite 26.0 45.0 19.0 2.49 Saprolite including 35.0 41.0 6.0 5.20 Saprolite 92.0 95.0 3.0 1.97 Saprolite 107.0 109.0 2.0 0.67 Saprolite RCDBS21-023 95.0 102.0 7.0 0.69 Saprock – Saprolite 153.0 154.0 1.0 0.57 Fresh rock 165.0 166.0 1.0 0.69 Fresh rock 177.0 178.0 1.0 0.55 Fresh rock RCDBS21-024 9.0 11.0 2.0 1.03 Saprolite 16.0 18.0 2.0 1.68 Saprolite 28.0 29.0 1.0 0.66 Saprolite 31.0 32.0 1.0 0.76 Saprolite 35.0 56.0 21.0 1.31 Saprolite including 37.0 38.0 1.0 4.40 Saprolite 65.0 81.0 16.0 0.79 Saprolite including 80.0 81.0 1.0 3.14 Saprolite 93.0 94.0 1.0 0.51 Saprolite 104.0 105.0 1.0 0.53 Saprolite 108.0 109.0 1.0 0.59 Saprolite 114.0 119.0 5.0 1.53 Saprolite including 117.0 119.0 2.0 2.94 Saprolite 125.0 126.0 1.0 2.10 Saprolite 135.0 140.0 5.0 0.97 Saprolite 159.0 160.0 1.0 1.94 Saprock RCDBS21-025 26.0 27.0 1.0 0.75 Saprolite 30.0 31.0 1.0 2.25 Saprolite 36.0 37.0 1.0 0.62 Saprolite 41.0 42.0 1.0 0.72 Saprolite 65.0 66.0 1.0 1.44 Saprolite 73.0 74.0 1.0 0.51 Saprolite 81.0 82.0 1.0 0.52 Saprolite 84.0 85.0 1.0 0.81 Saprolite 92.0 93.0 1.0 0.87 Saprolite 101.0 102.0 1.0 0.51 Saprolite 106.0 109.0 3.0 0.83 Saprolite 112.0 113.0 1.0 0.55 Saprolite 121.0 122.0 1.0 0.69 Saprolite 128.0 129.0 1.0 0.66 Saprolite 147.0 149.0 2.0 0.98 Saprolite 159.0 160.0 1.0 0.85 Fresh rock 163.0 169.0 6.0 1.48 Fresh rock including 165.0 166.0 1.0 3.31 Fresh rock ACDBS20-1075 10 12 2 0.88 Saprolite 22 28 6 0.49 Saprolite ACDBS20-1094 30 34 2 3.65 Saprolite ACDBS20-1095 14 18 4 1.55 Saprolite ACDBS21-1105 36 42 6 1.96 Saprolite including 40.0 42.0 2 5.30 Saprolite ACDBS21-1109 14 26 12 0.99 Saprolite 38 40 2 1.07 Saprolite ACDBS21-1110 26 36 10 0.59 Saprolite 46 48 2 0.65 Saprolite ACDBS21-1111 0 12 2 0.66 Saprolite 26 28 2 1.27 Saprolite 42 48 8 0.64 Saprolite ACDBS21-1461 38 52 14 0.59 Saprolite ACDBS21-1463 14 18 4 0.79 Saprolite ACDBS21-1465 14 38 24 1.09 Saprolite including 34 36 2 4.89 Saprolite ACDBS21-1513 62 66 4 0.56 Saprolite ACDBS21-1514 30 46 16 3.06 Saprolite including 34 40 6 6.53 Saprolite ACDBS21-1515 0 12 12 1.38 Saprolite including 8.0 12.0 4 3.25 Saprolite

Article content Table 2: Drillhole ID Kabaya Target (May 4th, 2021) Hole ID X Collar Y Collar Zcolar Section AZM DIP DDDBS20-015 265520 1389740 199 1389740 90 -50 DDDBS21-016 265280 1389550 204 1389550 90 -50 DDDBS21-017 265420 1389500 207 1389500 90 -50 DDDBS21-018 265451 1389601 204 1389600 90 -50 DDDBS21-019 265106 1389400 181 1389400 90 -50 DDDBS21-020 265471 1389650 204 1389650 90 -50 DDDBS21-021 265056 1389448 173 1389450 90 -50 DDDBS21-022 265498 1389803 189 1389800 90 -50 DDDBS21-023 265150 1389501 178 1389500 90 -50 DDDBS21-024 265130 1389550 174 1389550 90 -50 DDDBS21-025 265187 1389600 190 1389600 90 -50 DDDBS21-026 265117 1389449 176 1389450 90 -50 RCDBS21-009 265225 1389351 198 1389350 90 -50 RCDBS21-010 265200 1389300 155 1389300 90 -50 RCDBS21-011 265150 1389199 180 1389200 90 -50 RCDBS21-012 265253 1389501 188 1389500 90 -50 RCDBS21-013 265235 1389600 204 1389600 90 -50 RCDBS21-014 265400 1389393 226 1389400 270 -50 RCDBS21-015 265450 1389450 203 1389450 90 -50 RCDBS21-016 265550 1389600 202 1389600 90 -50 RCDBS21-017 265570 1389700 195 1389700 90 -50 RCDBS21-018 265629 1389750 191 1389750 270 -50 RCDBS21-019 265265 1389450 178 1389450 90 -50 RCDBS21-020 265355 1389650 197 1389650 270 -50 RCDBS21-021 265621 1389700 192 1389700 90 -50 RCDBS21-022 265570 1389650 204 1389650 90 -50 RCDBS21-023 265154 1389148 184 1389150 90 -50 RCDBS21-024 265286 1389585 204 1389600 90 -50 RCDBS21-025 265249 1389550 203 1389550 90 -50 ACDBS20-1075 265077 1390501 160 1390500 270 -50 ACDBS20-1094 265124 1390597 163 1390600 270 -50 ACDBS20-1095 265099 1390600 155 1390600 270 -50 ACDBS21-1105 265256 1390701 163 1390700 270 -50 ACDBS21-1109 265163 1390702 155 1390700 270 -50 ACDBS21-1110 265126 1390707 154 1390700 270 -50 ACDBS21-1111 265103 1390704 154 1390700 270 -50 ACDBS21-1461 265231 1390800 158 1390800 270 -50 ACDBS21-1463 265151 1390799 153 1390800 270 -50 ACDBS21-1465 265038 1390793 155 1390800 270 -50 ACDBS21-1513 265141 1388000 196 1388000 270 -50 ACDBS21-1514 265100 1388001 194 1388000 270 -50 ACDBS21-1515 265076 1388000 213 1388000 270 -50

Article content Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Executive Vice-Chairman for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. About Roscan Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold’s Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali. For further information, please contact: Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan, P.Eng

Executive Vice President – Corporate Development

Tel: (416) 572-2295

Email: aramcharan@Roscan.ca Greg Isenor, P.Geo

Executive Vice-Chairman

Tel: (902) 902-221-2329

Email: gpisenor@Roscan.ca Forward Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis as filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82734 #distro

