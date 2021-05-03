





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2021) – Quebec Silica Resources Corp. (CSE: QTZ) (“Quebec Silica” or the “Company“) “), is pleased to announce that effective at the opening of market on April 28, 2021, the Company’s common shares listed and commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol of “QTZ”. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Quebec Silica Completes Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange Back to video On March 31, 2021, the Company obtained a receipt (the “Receipt“) for its final prospectus dated March 31, 2021 (the “Prospectus“) filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission. The Prospectus qualified the distribution of 685,000 Common Shares issuable upon the deemed exercise of 685,000 special warrants previously issued by the Company (the “Special Warrants“). Each Special Warrant entitled the holder thereof to receive, upon exercise or deemed exercise thereof and for no additional consideration, one Common Share. As a result of obtaining the Receipt all unexercised Special Warrants were deemed to be exercised on 685,000 and an aggregate of 685,000 Common Shares have been issued by the Company.

Article content The Company is pleased to present to our shareholders a new corporate website and investor presentation. The Links to them can be found at www.quebecsilica.com. About the Company Quebec Silica is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with an emphasis on the Charlevoix Silica and Roche Blanche Property located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Quebec Silica. is available at www.quebecsilica.com. On Behalf of the Board of Directors, QUEBEC SILICA RESOURCES CORP. “Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo.”

Chief Executive Officer For further information, please contact:

Elyssia Patterson – CFO

Tel: +1 (778) 683 4324

Email: info@quebecsilica.com Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quebec Silica’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Article content Although Quebec Silica believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company’s ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Quebec Silica to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. Not for dissemination to the United States or to U.S. Newswires. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82737 #distro

