Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 4, 2021) – Following its launch of $100,000 worth of premium product into 14 STIIIZY retail locations, the Lyfted Farms Team is hosting two in-person Meet & Greet events at stores in San Francisco on May 4th and in San Bernardino on May 5th in conjunction with Cinco de Mayo celebrations. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. TransCanna's Lyfted Farms Announces Meet & Greet Events at STIIIZY Locations Back to video Lyfted Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) recently shipped 25 lbs of product to STIIIZY locations in San Francisco, Modesto, Los Angeles, Rancho Mirage, Davis, and Alameda. The Company attributes this profitable new retail relationship with STIIIZY through its longstanding partnership with TasteDeez Treatz, a popular brand with a massive following in the Bay Area rap scene. Lyfted and TasteDeez are 50/50 partners on the TasteDeez brand, with Lyfted providing cultivation, crop management, packaging and order fulfilment for the brand.

Article content Both companies will be celebrating their new statewide deals with STIIIZY at the events that will feature classic cars, live DJ music, giveaways and complimentary street style tacos for all. “We are known for our deep roots in authentic cannabis culture. Nourishing our relationship directly with the consumer and celebrating our shared love of premium genetic strains and our love of Latino culture goes hand-in-hand with that,” said Shaun Serpa, Marketing Manager for Lyfted Farms. Adam Gil, CEO of TasteDeez Treatz, said, “Working with STIIIZY and Lyfted Farms is an ideal situation for our brand, giving us statewide availability all over California.” “STIIIZY is one of the most powerful cannabis brands in the world and we are proud to bring TasteDeezTreatz into their California Retail,” added Moises Ortiz, Chief Operating Officer for TasteDeez Treatz. Brand collaboration, direct-to-consumer outreach, and strategic partnerships are a cornerstone of Lyfted Farms’ marketing success. TasteDeez Treatz & Lyfted Farms Cinco De Mayo Pop-Up Celebrations: Date: May 4, 2021

Address: STIIIZY Union Square

180 O’Farrell St, San Francisco

Time 12pm – 4pm Date: May 5, 2021

Address: STIIIZY San Bernardino

390 N H St, San Bernardino

Time: 4pm – 8pm Follow the festivities on Instagram @lyftedfarms About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

Article content TransCanna’s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market. For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com. For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com, or visit the Company’s website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com. On behalf of the Board of Directors Bob Blink, CEO Corporate Communications: investor@transcanna.com 604-200-8853 FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: Certain information in this release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding production increases and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the completion of the expansion of the Daly Facility, government approval of pro-cannabis policies, greater access to financial services and increased cultivation capacity, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected increases in operating costs, a continued strain on farmers due to fires and the Coronavirus pandemic and competition from other retailers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this release are made as of the date of this release and are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82750 #distro

