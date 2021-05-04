Skychain Announces U.S. Listing on OTCQB Venture Marketplace with symbol SKTCF

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 4, 2021) – Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF)(the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the company is now listed on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace (the “OTCQB Venture”). The OTCQB venture is a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group (www.otcmarkets.com ) with its headquarter located in New York. The Company can be found under its symbol “SKTCF” on the platform while the Company’s common shares will still be traded on the TSX Venture Exchange with its existing symbol “SCT”.

“We believe listing on the OTCQB Venture will enhance the liquidity of the company by exposing itself to a broader audience including the US investors” said Skychain CEO Bill Zhang.

About the OTCQB

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. The companies listed on the OTCQB Venture are committed to provide transparency in its information for investors.