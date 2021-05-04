Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 4, 2021) – Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) (“Blue Thunder” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Jean François Métail has become Senior Technical Advisor to the Company.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Blue Thunder Appoints Jean Francois Metail As Senior Technical Advisor Back to video

Mr. Métail held increasing responsibilities with Detour Gold Corp. from 2012 to 2017, serving as Vice President of Exploration and Mineral Resources Management, and with Barrick Gold Corporation as Director and Senior Geologist and reserve strategist in Quebec, Chile, Arizona and Ontario from 1999 to 2012. Prior to that he was Project Geologist for Placer Dome Canada Ltd. He holds a B.Sc. from the Université de Montréal, with a major degree in Geology, and a Citation Program in Geostatistics from the University of Alberta.

Robert Cinits has stepped down from his position as President and CEO. Chad Williams, Executive Chairman and Director of Blue Thunder, has been appointed by the Board of Directors to serve as Interim CEO. The resignation and interim appointments will take effect immediately.