Ready for Business Fund to Distribute $2,500 Cash Grants to 66 Small Businesses in Washington LGBTQ-, BIPOC-, Women-Owned and Small Businesses throughout the State will Receive Financial Assistance from GSBA and Comcast Washington Relief Effort

Article content Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – May 4, 2021) – The Ready for Business Fund – a relief program launched by GSBA, Washington State’s LGBTQ and allied chamber of commerce, and Comcast Washington – will begin distributing $2,500 cash grants this week to 66 small businesses throughout the state. Originally launched in 2020, the Ready for Business Fund was expanded to support small businesses statewide this year with a $100,000 investment from Comcast and GSBA continuing its role as the fund and program manager. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ready for Business Fund to Distribute $2,500 Cash Grants to 66 Small Businesses in Washington Back to video The Ready for Business Fund was created to support small businesses in Washington, especially those owned by LGBTQ people, Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), and women, who are at greater risk in today’s uncertain economy. In addition to supporting small businesses that are owned by diverse entrepreneurs, this year’s statewide expansion also focused on providing support for qualifying small businesses located in rural areas of Washington who have been particularly impacted by the pandemic and lack of proximity to resources.

Article content Grants from the fund were made possible by securing additional contributions from companies and individuals. Including Comcast’s investment, GSBA has received $200,000 in contributions from T-Mobile, BECU, DoorDash, 1st Security Bank, Harborstone Credit Union, Puget Sound Energy, Seattle Foundation, Symetra, Verity Credit Union and other generous community members. These funds will now support small business owners across all industries, including local restaurants, bookstores, bistros, shops and stores, which are an important part of the social fabric in our communities. “Over half of Washington’s workforce is employed by small businesses, and we know that especially within marginalized communities, these businesses serve as important gathering spaces,” said Ilona Lohrey, GSBA VP of Membership & Programs. “For example, Washington’s gay bars have served as safe-havens for the LGBTQ community for decades. Immigrant-owned businesses often serve as little slices of their own countries of origin, where employees and patrons often speak their native languages, can come together in community, and share histories. These small businesses are not only a critical part of Washington’s economy, but essential components of the American experience. When these businesses are forced to close because of this pandemic, it hurts all of us. That’s why the Ready for Business Fund exists.” GSBA assembled a selection committee consisting of diverse community and business leaders to evaluate the applications received. Notifications to grant applicants about the status of their application have begun and awards will be delivered beginning this week. All grant recipients will also receive wrap-around services, including GSBA membership and consulting.

Article content “GSBA is a fantastic partner that is absolutely dedicated to supporting our small business communities and neighborhoods throughout Washington and it was an honor to work with their team again this year to expand the fund to applicants throughout the state,” said Diem Ly, Community Impact Director, Comcast Washington. “Our participation in the Ready for Business Fund compliments additional efforts, like Comcast RISE, which seek to strengthen and empower small businesses hard hit by the economic downturn.” Ready for Business Fund grant recipients include: Business Name Type of Business Location A Clear View Window Cleaning Spokane A Step Ahead Bilingual Learning Center Childcare Bellingham Abundant Living Senior Services Adultcare Marysville Adra Boo, LLC Arts & Entertainment Seattle Anywhere But Here Travel, inc. Travel Lynnwood Ashley’s Pub Restaurant Bremerton Avant Gardenz Health, Wellness & Beauty Port Angeles Bluebird Coffee Coffee Shop Lynnwood Blue Cactus Press Publishing Tacoma Booltina II Retail Lynnwood Café Argento Restaurant Seattle Chubby Bunny Farm Agriculture Arlington Community Acupuncture Project Health, Wellness & Beauty Seattle Compass Acupuncture Tacoma Health, Wellness & Beauty Tacoma Conscious Eatery Restaurant Seattle Converge Media Publishing Seattle Distant Worlds Coffeehouse Restaurant Seattle Eli’s House Cleaning Cleaning Services Walla Walla Fabulous Nails Spa Health, Wellness & Beauty Tacoma Family 1st Consulting Services, PLLC Counseling Tacoma Family Home Childcare Childcare Seattle Funtastic Restaurant Seattle Guerrilla Films, LLC Arts & Entertainment Seattle Hunniwater, LLC Retail Edmonds Inclusive Data, LLC Consulting Services Seattle Intersections Festival Arts & Entertainment Burien Inter-Tribal Beauty Health, Wellness & Beauty Spokane Intrigue Chocolate Co. Retail Seattle ISATOURPROPERTIES Realty Lynnwood JAMIL Retail Seattle Kalkaal Childcare Childcare Burien Keysight Consulting Consulting Services Everett Kiddie Cove Daycare Childcare Everett King’s Books Retail Tacoma Latin Market Restaurant Renton Lia’s Garden Agriculture Snohomish Lil Red’s Takeout & Catering Restaurant Seattle Lucky Teriyaki Restaurant Seattle Mac Fashion House Retail Seattle MBG Unlimited Automotive Seattle MEND Seattle Counseling Services Seattle My Sweet Little Cakes Restaurant Seattle Off the Rez Restaurant Seattle Olympic Cleaning & Beyond Cleaning Services Olalla Open Arms Consulting Services Seattle Pink Moon Farm Agriculture Eatonville PointOneNorth Consulting, LLC Consulting Services Burien Ravenox Retail Mount Vernon Ritual Retail Seattle Roda Food, LLC Restaurant Snohomish Satisfied Palate Restaurant Seattle Savi PLLC, DBA NW Relationships Health, Beauty & Wellness Tacoma Seattle Spartans Arts & Entertainment Everett Shear We Go, LLC Health, Beauty & Wellness Bellevue Skeleton Coast Arts & Entertainment Seattle Spotlight Dance Center Dance Studio Renton Sundus Family Childcare Childcare Seattle Sunny Days Childcare Childcare Kent Sure to Rise Bakery Restaurant Cashmere Sweet Krazy Corn Agriculture Seattle Taste of Peru Restaurant Gig Harbor The Barber Lounge Health, Beauty & Wellness Fife The Confectional, LLC Restaurant Seattle West Coast Prep Basketball Academy Education Kent Yang Farm Agriculture Mountlake Terrace YAY NOVELTY, LLC Manufacturing Sedro-Woolley

Article content More information is available at theGSBA.org/ready-for-business. About GSBA Established in 1981, GSBA is Washington State’s LGBTQ and allied chamber of commerce and is the largest of its kind in North America. The chamber represents over 1,400 small business, corporate, and nonprofit members who share the values of promoting diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion in the workplace. GSBA proudly serves as a connector across the region, bringing communities together through business while advocating for civil rights and small business. GSBA also promotes LGBTQ tourism through Travel Out Seattle, advocates for small businesses in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Neighborhood through the Capitol Hill Business Alliance (CHBA) and invests in the next generation of LGBTQ and allied leaders through the GSBA Scholarship & Education Fund. About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Comcast Andy Colley

