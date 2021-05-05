





Article content Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 5, 2021) – Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com ) , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence(AI) brings you today’s special edition of the AI Eye featuring an exclusive interview with Danny Rittman, CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH), who discusses the company’s Biometric AI Facial Recognition technology. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Special Edition AI Eye Podcast: GBT Technologies' CTO Discusses Image Recognition System and Biometrics Back to video Listen to today’s podcast:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2021/050421-AI-Eye.mp3 Hear the Ai Eye on Spotify GBT Technologies Inc.’s (OTC Pink: GTCH) image recognition system – internally codenamed xCalibre – is a culmination of the company’s developments in artificial intelligence tech in recent years, according to CTO Danny Rittman. “It’s actually part of the ongoing imaging and pattern recognition AI-based technology that we have been working on for the past few years,” Rittman said in a recent interview with Investorideas.com. “The xCalibre is an implementation of that technology.”

Article content GBT released a Form 8-K on April 22, 2021, outlining the xCalibre – subtitled ‘A brain for digital eyes’ – wherein the system’s wide potential for application is explored alongside the advanced technology that it leverages. A key component of xCalibre is its neural network-based analysis, which “builds a database, keeps history, and enables crucial security alerts,” in real time. Rittman described the ever-present need for such technologies for security applications and highlighted the xCalbre’s value. “In a wide variety of places high security is essential,” he said. “For example, airports, conferences, workplaces, busy streets, and sports events [etc…]. The xCalibre system can compare a real-time video taken in a busy street or mall by scanning people’s faces and comparing it with a database to identify a person of interest.” A crucial edge the system brings is its ability to identify people “with or without facial and body covers, and concealed objects as well,” as explained in the 8-K. “The great advantage of the xCalibre system … is that it can identify human features, including faces and body features, with or without cover,” Rittman said. “So, it can identify a person with a mask or without a mask, with high accuracy. Another aspect of the xCalibre is that it can do the same with objects. So, it’s a great tool, for example, to identify concealed weapons or firearms.” The xCalibre’s employment of biometrics – as through its advanced facial-mapping – is perhaps indicative of the increasing implementation of the technology. Reuters recently reported that Amazon is rolling out its Amazon One biometric system for use in brick-and-mortar stores. Amazon One, according to the report, allows shoppers to “pay with a swipe of their palm,” through the linking of a credit card with the user’s palm print.

Amazon One is but one such example of this trend, which Rittman explained is gaining traction. "Many companies, for the past few years, have been taking it further," he said. "We've already seen facial recognition on phones, as well as fingerprints. This is not new, but now companies are taking it further." The increased demand for contactless solutions and the omnipresence of masks influenced by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic doubtless make biometrics indispensable. But with the abilities afforded with this continuously more impressive technology, there perhaps, inevitably comes concerns over its potential overreach and potential to threaten privacy. "With any new types of measures for security, there's always the risk to privacy," Rittman said. "I definitely do think there is a risk, but on the other hand I think that the benefits outweigh the risks." Read and hear other editions of the AI Eye

