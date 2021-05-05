





Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 5, 2021) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) (“Xigem” or the “Company“), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced the development of an “out-of-the-box” version of its iAgent customer relationship management (“CRM“) software. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Xigem Technologies to Launch 'Out-of-the-Box' Version of iAgent Back to video iAgent is designed to help small-to-medium enterprises (“SMEs“) act more quickly on leads, improve customer service, and manage their workflow more efficiently. iAgent’s Sales Rep mobile application and Automated Dialer can be integrated into SME office environments, offering a robust, comprehensive solution that exceeds the functionality of traditional CRM tools enabling users to replace several legacy programs. “The adaptation of iAgent for the mass SME market is an exciting development intended to accelerate sales for our flagship technology platform,” said Brian Kalish, co-founder and CEO of Xigem Technologies. “iAgent was built for the remote economy and we are confident it can help drive considerable value in the form of enhanced sales and customer retention outcomes for small and mid-sized businesses with team members in the field.”

Article content Xigem is ramping up its marketing program in order to build awareness and maximize its reach. The Company recently launched a new iAgent website to introduce the product, as well as an iAgent “explainer video”. The introduction of a packaged software version of iAgent is expected to significantly expand the Company’s addressable market into the SME space. Across developed economies worldwide, SMEs are estimated to represent over 90% of all businesses, 60-70% of employment and 55% of GDP.1 In the midst of a global transition towards a digital economy, SMEs can benefit from adapting their approach and business processes through digital technologies.2 iAgent is suitable for businesses spanning a wide range of sectors including financial services, transportation and delivery, skilled trades, home services, catering and healthcare. CRM software is considered to be the among the largest and fastest-growing software categories, with a global market estimated to reach more than $80 billion in revenues by 2025, growing at an average rate of 14% annually.3 iAgent is expected to be available for Beta testing by this summer on a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS“) basis, with further details being announced closer to the time of launch. The Company will continue to offer customization services for organizations with more tailored functionality, and has announced projects to build remote technology platforms for several customers.

Article content About Xigem Technologies Corporation Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging near trillion dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. “iAgent,” the Company’s patented technology, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments. iAgent is a mobile, geo-targeted customer acquisition and retention application. The U.S. patented and Canadian patent-pending, cloud-based technology matches sales and services with consumers, treatment seekers and students in real time. For businesses and institutions, iAgent can be tailored to remotely track and manage assets, transactions, fulfilment and service cycles while integrating with most CRM and ERP systems. For consumers, treatment seekers and students, iAgent remotely enables fulfilment and engagement with the everyday goods and services they demand. For more information, please visit https://iagenttechnologies.com. www.xigemtechnologies.com Instagram: @xigemtechnologies

