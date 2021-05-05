





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 5, 2021) – Tracesafe Inc. (CSE: TSF) (“TraceSafe”), a global leader in wearable safety tech and connected workforce solutions, including large-scale venue management and asset tracking, announced today a two-year wearable technology agreement with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines on-board their fleet of cruise ships. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. TraceSafe Signs Two-Year Wearable Technology Agreement with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Back to video As Fred. Olsen Cruise lines returns to cruising, TraceSafe is proud to support the cruise line’s health and safety protocols for guests and crew. The partnership will see TraceSafe’s intelligent wearable technology initially deployed on three of Fred. Olsen’s ships: Borealis, Balmoral, and Bolette. With over 15 million contacts per day, TraceSafe’s cloud processing can facilitate contact tracing for even the world’s largest enterprise – and its unique wearables are built with low energy connectivity, making them a perfect choice for environments such as cruise lines.

Article content “By partnering with TraceSafe, we are able to ensure our guests have the safest possible return to cruising. This investment in innovative technology also ensures we continue to enhance the future of cruise safety for our guests,” notes Damon Impett, Director of IT with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. “We are excited to be working collaboratively with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines to deploy our health & safety technology. Our solution is uniquely designed to meet even the most complex of guidelines, such as contact tracing 15 minutes accumulative in any 24 hour period,” said Susanne MacKillop, Vice President Sales at TraceSafe. “Our goal is to provide seamless guest experiences — all while meeting the health and safety requirements needed for cruise lines as they return to sailing.” Founded in 1848, the cruise line today employs more than 2000 people from around the globe, offering smaller, intimately-sized cruise holidays. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has always been committed to delivering a safe cruising experience aboard their ships, and this is reflected in this commitment to delivering safe guest experiences aboard their ships with a wearable technology agreement with TraceSafe. Over 150 years later, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines operate cruises with their guest’s safety and comfort always in mind. TraceSafe and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines look forward to the future of their partnership over the next two years – as they work together to innovate and enhance the guest experience and safety.

Article content About TraceSafe TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe’s leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe’s patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management. For further information, please contact: Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 (604) 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io Emily Graham, CFO

+1 (604) 356-8111

emily@tracesafe.io The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TraceSafe assets and their application, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82901. #distro

