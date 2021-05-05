Transforming Revenue in B2B Companies: Meet Andrew Green, the New VP of Client Strategy at Mezzanine Growth

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 5, 2021) – B2B marketing and lead generation firm Mezzanine Growth has announced the appointment of Andrew Green to the role of Vice President, Client Strategy. In this new role, Andrew will lead Mezzanine’s work with B2B companies that are transforming their marketing to increase their sales pipelines and revenues.

Andrew’s experience in diverse industries, especially helping Global 500 manufacturers and technology companies build scalable and measurable lead generation systems, will enable Mezzanine’s clients to achieve best-in-class capabilities and quickly get to ROI. A key facet of Andrew’s new role is solution design and architecture, which includes determining the best tools and technology for a company’s growth objectives and working closely with clients to implement systems and processes at the right time.

The pandemic has accelerated the trend to digital purchasing, which means digital marketing has become more powerful – and more important than ever. B2B companies are using more sophisticated marketing and lead generation strategies that are measurable and closely tied to business results. And that’s where Andrew’s strength lies: bringing together marketing, lead generation and ROI is his “sweet spot.”