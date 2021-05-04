Shareholder Files Early Warning Report in Canadian Manganese Company Inc.

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 4, 2021) – JMEC Holdings Inc. (the “Acquiror”), 1100-1959 Upper Water St., Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 3N2, announced today that the Acquiror has filed an early warning report in respect of the acquisition of common shares in the capital of Canadian Manganese Company Inc. (“CMC”) in connection with the transactions disclosed in the press release dated May 3, 2021 issued by CMC (the “Press Release”).

The Press Release contained early warning disclosure for the Acquiror as required by applicable securities laws however the Press Release incorrectly referenced the holdings of the Acquiror and joint actors as 29,788,284 CMC shares representing approximately 20.7% of the issued and outstanding CMC shares and should have referenced them as 26,315,705 CMC shares representing approximately 18.3% of the issued and outstanding CMC Shares.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Company’s documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

JMEC Holdings Inc.

Telephone: 416-941-8811

