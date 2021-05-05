Andean Precious Metals Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Provider

The Company has engaged Hybrid for an initial period of six months starting on May 4, 2021 (the “ Initial Term “). The engagement will be extended for successive three-month terms until the Company provides written notice of termination to Hybrid at least thirty (30) days prior to the end of the applicable term. The Company will pay Hybrid a monthly fee of $15,000 CAD, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term and any renewal term.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 5, 2021) – Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (“ Andean ” or the “ Company “), a precious metals production, development and exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“ Hybrid “) to perform marketing services for the Company (the “ Services “). Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Andean and to broaden Andean’s reach within the investment community through various channels including, but not limited to, direct telephone and e-mail marketing.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.:

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company working in the financial industry on behalf of clients across several market sectors. Hybrid’s unique approach helps effectively and efficiently build brands and increase market awareness for its clients. Offices in Toronto and Montreal allow Hybrid to comprehensively cover both American and Canadian markets.

There is no prior relationship between the Company and Hybrid. Other than as described above, Hybrid does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals (TSXV: APM) is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer operating in Bolivia. The Company produced 5.9M ounces of silver in 2020 at an all-in sustaining cost of $14.75 USD per ounce from its own mineral claims, contracts with the state mining company of Bolivia (COMIBOL), and from a high margin third-party ore sourcing business. All processing takes place at the Company’s 1.65 M tonne per year San Bartolomé plant which has the capacity to produce silver doré bars. Andean Precious Metals is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com

Company Contact

Luis da Silva

Chief Executive Officer

ir@andeanpm.com

T: +44 7788 640696

Investor Contact N.A.

Daniel Weinerman

Director National Capital Markets

dweinerman@national.ca

T: 416 848 1715

Media Contact Eur.

Oliver Lamb

Consultant

Tavistock

andean@tavistock.co.uk

T: +44 20 7920 3150

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82914

#distro