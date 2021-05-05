





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 5, 2021) – Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (“Masivo or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce that it is quickly moving forward to define drill targets for a “Phase I” drilling program in the mineralized JP mining claims on primarily private land, which cover the historic “Boston” and “Montgomery” mines. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Masivo Silver Targets Drill Program in Nevada Back to video The Boston mine and surrounding area has seen minimal exploration since it closed at the onset of WWII. Historical shipments of high-grade silver, gold and copper reported grades up to 226 g/t silver, 9 g/t gold and 6.8% copper, with localized zones of up to 2,880 g/t silver, 25.7 g/t gold and 32% copper (USGS Publication: Bulletin 847-A). Previous exploration work completed by Tenneco Minerals (1987) and Minnova U.S. (Falconbridge) (1990) has resulted in grades up to 26.19 g/t gold and 59.31 g/t silver reported in RC drill hole “Con-5” from 70 to 75 feet and rock chip samples of 29.29 g/t gold and 169.03 g/t silver (sample 83770) from the Montgomery mine area.

Article content Masivo Silver QP Brian Brewer and Geo/Board Member Tom Quigley have recently been on site in Nevada at the Boston and Montgomery Mines as well as their Western Skarn areas to collect samples and review the historic data to help define the drill program. Permitting is expected to be easily obtainable in the short term, as the majority of the drilling will be conducted on wholly controlled private land and the NOI level of disturbance will be quite restricted on BLM land. The permitting process has begun and falls under the supervision of independent QP Brian Brewer. A Phase I core drilling program will be proposed in the very near future, taking into consideration the new assay results as well as the historical data. Independent QP Brian Brewer stated, “It is apparent that the Boston Mine project is host to widespread Skarn type mineralization. I was able to observe visible gold (VG) in several hand specimens that were collected from the Boston and Montgomery mine areas. This further supports that high-grade gold mineralization is associated with the Skarn alteration.” David Coburn, Masivo Silver Corp. CEO, stated, “We are very happy and excited to be advancing quickly into a drilling program and to further explore these historical claims located in close proximity to very important mines that are currently and have been in production for so many years in the State of Nevada.” Rock samples have been sent to Paragon Geochemical of Sparks, Nevada for analysis. These samples will be assayed utilizing fire assay/metallic screen for Au and Ag and Aqua Regia and ICP-OES for a multi element suite.

Article content Historical data reviewed included, but was not limited to; drill data, geophysical data, underground mapping and sampling results and a wide array of various historical reports. Brian T. Brewer, M.Sc., CPG #11508, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. About Masivo Silver Corp Masivo is a silver and gold exploration, development, and ore processing company exploring an aggregate of 14,000+ hectares strategically located in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental Trend in western Mexico. The Company’s mill, located on its El Colomo property, is capable of processing up to 300 tons of ore per day. Additional information on Masivo, its current operations and its vision, is available on the Company’s website at www.masivosilver.com or from info@masivosilver.com. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS “David Coburn” Chief Executive Officer For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: 602-315-1231

E-mail: info@masivosilver.com

Website: www.masivosilver.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82916. #distro

