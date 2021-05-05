





Share this Story: Silverton Metals Corp. Announces Trading on the OTC Pink Market

Silverton Metals Corp. Announces Trading on the OTC Pink Market

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 5, 2021) – Silverton Metals Corp. (TSXV: SVTN) (OTC: SVTNF) (“Silverton” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Financial Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) has accepted the Company’s Form 211 for filing and that electronic trading of the Company’s common shares is now facilitated in the U.S.A. through the SEC‐registered Alternative Trading System quotation facilities (known as OTC Link® ATS) of OTC Markets Group, Inc. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Silverton Metals Corp. Announces Trading on the OTC Pink Market Back to video Silverton’s common shares now trade on the OTC Markets system with the trading symbol “SVTNF”. This will allow Silverton access to an expanding, broader range of non‐Canadian investors and is expected to increase the convenience of trading and liquidity of its common shares within the U.S.A. Broker‐dealers that trade equity securities, corporate bonds, government securities, American depository receipts (ADRs) and derivative products in the over‐the‐counter market (OTC) are regulated by the FINRA. OTC Markets Group, Inc. is a registered broker‐dealer and member of FINRA.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content OTC Link® ATS, owned by OTC Markets Group, Inc., is an electronic inter‐dealer quotation system that displays quotes, last‐sale prices, and volume information for about 11,000 OTC equity securities that are not listed on a U.S. national securities exchange. Eighty‐nine broker‐dealers, also qualified with FINRA as market makers, subscribe to OTC Link® ATS and generated an annual dollar volume of trades totalling $375 billion in 2019. For more information, please visit OTC Markets Group, Inc. website at https://www.otcmarkets.com. About Silverton Metals Corp Silverton Metals Corp is a Canadian company focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The company holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets in Mexico – Penasco Quemado in Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit and Pluton, in Durango. Silverton acquired these assets from Silver One Resources, one of the company’s largest shareholder. Silverton management and board have extensive experience identifying and evaluating acquisition targets and exploration prospects. The company intends to build a strong portfolio of silver-rich projects to drive future growth by exploration success and from later stage projects with production potential. To achieve this growth the Silverton business plan calls for a dynamic combination of development of its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships. For further information please contact:

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Silverton Metals Corp. John Theobald, CEO and Director (604) 683-0911 Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silverton cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silverton’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silverton’s limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations and economic risks associated with current unprecedented market and economic circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under its respective SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silverton undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82919 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston