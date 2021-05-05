





Share this Story: Splash Beverage Group Inc.'s (SBEV) Acquisition of Copa di Vino Leads to Additional Contracts for SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila

Splash Beverage Group Inc.'s (SBEV) Acquisition of Copa di Vino Leads to Additional Contracts for SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila

Article content Fort Lauderdale, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – May 5, 2021) – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCQB: SBEV) (https://www.SplashBeverageGroup.com) (“The Company”, “Splash”, “SBEV”) , a holding company of leading portfolio of beverage brands, announces today that it has consummated an agreement with Copa di Vino distributor Pepin Distributing (https://pepindistributing.com) for its SALT Naturally Flavored 100% Agave Tequila line. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Splash Beverage Group Inc.'s (SBEV) Acquisition of Copa di Vino Leads to Additional Contracts for SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila Back to video SALT Naturally Flavored 100% Agave Tequila To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/82923_b519d67214318baa_002full.jpg Tampa, Florida’s Pepin Distributing has been serving its community since 1967 and distributes over 168 premier brands, including Splash’s Copa di Vino and now, SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila. The Pepin family has built a beverage empire that has experienced constant growth and has diversified their portfolio of products to better serve their customers.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Since its founding, Pepin Distributing has seen considerable growth, now with annual sales that exceed 10 million cases and 150,000 half barrels of Anheuser Busch and other craft beers and a growing wine and spirits portfolio. The company now employs ~280 people giving SALT Tequila even stronger distribution reach in the rapidly growing Tampa Bay area. Pepin Distributing To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/82923_b519d67214318baa_003full.jpg “We’re honored to be in business with the Pepin family enterprise in SE USA,” states Splash President & CMO Bill Meissner. “It further proves the synergy among our portfolio of brands and our ever-expanding relationships with each of our distributors. The acquisition of Copa di Vino was a boon for us in a number of ways, and this further proves out our investment model, which is conducive to exponential growth as we continue to expand our sales force and selective acquisitions and/or brand developments.” Try Splash’s SALT Naturally Flavored CHOCOLATE Tequila TODAY! Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIGzXaraPe4 Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev Splash Beverage Group Inc. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/82923_b519d67214318baa_004full.jpg SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila is 100% agave, 80 proof naturally flavored tequila. SALT Tequila is remarkably smooth with a clean and delicate taste. Grown, distilled, and bottled in the region of Jalisco, Mexico, each handcrafted bottle of SALT Tequila is the result of years of hard work, determination and countless blends until they reached perfection. SALT Tequila offers a variety of naturally flavored tequilas including Berry, Citrus and Salted Chocolate.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Groupspecializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk. SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation. Forward-Looking Statement This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Contact Information: Splashbeveragegroup.com

info@splashbeveragegroup.com

954-745-5815 SOURCE: Splash Beverage Group, Inc. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82923 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston