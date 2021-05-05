





GreenGro Technologies Announces Plan to up List to OTCQB Market

Article content Anaheim, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 5, 2021) – GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the industrial hemp and cannabis industries, today announced that it has initiated its plan to upgrade its position in the public markets and increase its visibility to a wider range of investors through the process of up listing from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market. As part of this plan, the Company has appointed a new PCAOB-qualified auditor and will be submitting its application to up list to the OTCQB to OTC Markets Group, operator of OTCMarkets.com shortly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. GreenGro Technologies Announces Plan to up List to OTCQB Market Back to video The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of achieving a fair market valuation. The quotation of the Company’s common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.

Article content “With significant growth expected across all our divisions, we believe the Company is ready to up list to the OTCQB Venture Market as part of our overall commitment to improving our accountability, transparency and enhancing shareholder value,” said James Haas, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of GreenGro Technologies, Inc. “We believe that trading on the OTCQB will increase GreenGro’s visibility to the investment community, in particular to small-cap hedge funds and institutional investors and decrease our overall cost of capital as we continue to solidify our position within the growing cannabis and hemp industries,” concluded Mr. Haas. To be added to the Company’s email list please click this link or for additional information, please call our public relations department at 323-380-4500. About GreenGro Technologies, Inc. GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC:GRNH) is a vertically integrated provider of eco-friendly state-of-the-art technological solutions to the green industries. The Company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, extraction, production and retail aspects of the green market through a combination of three operating divisions: CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures and GenoBreeding. Each division is able to leverage the strengths of the other, creating a synergistic, efficient and highly profitable business model. For additional information about GreenGro Technologies and its solutions, please visit

Article content (Safe Harbor Act: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve several risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.) # # # Company Contact:

