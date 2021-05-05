Article content

Denver, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – May 5, 2021) – CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce its Rockflowr division generated record revenue of $24.4 million for the trailing 12-month period ended April 30, 2021.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CBD of Denver's Rockflowr Reports Record Revenue of $24.4M for the Trailing 12-Months Ended April 2021 Back to video

“We generated substantial top-line and bottom-line growth over the past 12 months while making investments in our wholesale distribution and direct sales to consumers, expanding our client base and increasing distribution of our products,” commented Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBD of Denver. “The strong foundation we have built should enable us to continue our sales momentum, accelerating growth through the remainder of 2021 and beyond.”

Pascal Siegenthaler, Managing Director Sales, states, “To strengthen our market penetration at Rockflowr Retail over the last 12 months we developed new, improved packaging and distinctive logos, and we are now focusing on expanding product lines to be featured both in our brick-and-mortar and online stores. We have high expectations as we implement our plan to expand our direct-to-consumer promotions and sales as well.”