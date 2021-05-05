





Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 5, 2021) – IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) announces that shareholder voting at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2021 has resulted in the election of all the directors listed as nominees in management’s information circular dated April 7, 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. IAMGOLD Shareholders Elect Board of Directors Back to video Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Donald K. Charter 247,184,451 94.02% 15,708,834 5.98% Ronald P. Gagel 256,036,177 97.39% 6,857,108 2.61% Richard J. Hall 258,843,473 98.46% 4,049,812 1.54% Timothy R. Snider 256,394,305 97.53% 6,498,980 2.47% Deborah J. Starkman 258,828,753 98.45% 4,064,532 1.55% P. Gordon Stothart 258,934,920 98.49% 3,958,365 1.51% Anne Marie Toutant 258,957,083 98.50% 3,936,202 1.50% Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows: Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 293,666,941 95.84% 12,742,489 4.16%

Article content Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows: Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 250,627,969 95.33% 12,265,313 4.67% Voting results for the amendments to the share incentive plan are as follows: Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 253,246,764 96.33% 9,646,519 3.67% About IAMGOLD IAMGOLD is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally: North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions the Company is developing high potential mining districts that encompass operating mines, construction, development, and exploration projects. The Company’s operating mines include Westwood in Canada, Rosebel (including Saramacca) in Suriname and Essakane in Burkina Faso. A solid base of strategic assets is complemented by the Côté Gold construction project in Canada, the Boto Gold development project in Senegal, as well as greenfield and brownfield exploration projects in various countries located in the Americas and West Africa. IAMGOLD employs approximately 5,000 people. IAMGOLD is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG) and is one of the companies on the JSI index1.

Article content 1 Jantzi Social Index (“JSI”). The JSI is a socially screened market capitalization-weighted common stock index modeled on the S&P/TSX 60. It consists of companies which pass a set of broadly based environmental, social and governance rating criteria. For further information please contact : Indi Gopinathan, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, IAMGOLD Corporation

Tel: (416) 360-4743 Mobile: (416) 388-6883 Philip Rabenok, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations, IAMGOLD Corporation

Tel: (416) 933-5783 Mobile: (647) 967-9942 Toll-free: 1-888-464-9999 info@iamgold.com Please note: This entire news release may be accessed via fax, e-mail, IAMGOLD’s website at www.iamgold.com and through Newsfile’s website at www.newsfilecorp.com. All material information on IAMGOLD can be found at www.sedar.com or at www.sec.gov. Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué, veuillez consulter le https://www.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83035 #distro

