Molecule Launches Phresh Cannabis Beverages for Canadian Summer Beverage Season

“We are excited about our newest addition to the Molecule Family. Phresh, along with our previously announced products, brings Molecule’s offering up to six. Concept to market, this brand and formulation took only 10 weeks to create, which provides evidence of Molecule’s agility in creating opportunities in this rapidly evolving marketplace. Along with our continued brand creation efforts we will now begin to build out our sales and marketing capacity to create traction with both retailers and consumers across the country,” said Phil Waddington, President and CEO of Molecule.

Phresh will be Molecule’s 3rd wholly owned brand, designed to deliver all that is important to both new and veteran cannabis enthusiasts: low calories, exciting summer flavour, high THC, at a price point designed to promote trial consumption in the category. The product will be available to consumers in time for the Canadian summer beverage season.

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2021) – Molecule Holdings Inc. (CSE: MLCL) (“ Molecule ” or the “ Company “), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce it has added a new brand to its family of products, Phresh Cannabis Beverages (“ Phresh “).

Phresh Beverages will be available in June.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

MOLECULE HOLDINGS INC.

Per: “Philip Waddington“

President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

André Audet, Chairman and Co-Founder

Phone: 1 (888) 665-2853 x101

Email: andre@molecule.ca

www.molecule.ca

About Molecule Holdings Inc.

Molecule works with client-partners to engage in the production of cannabis-infused beverages and edibles. We provide the infrastructure, know-how, technology, and licensing for craft producers to create consumable cannabis products. Molecule’s goal is to be the on-ramp for companies wishing to enter into the cannabis beverage and edibles market, but who choose not to go through the significant process of obtaining the required cannabis licences.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In this news release, the Company is making forward-looking statements with respect to launching cannabis beverages in Canada in June 2021. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83094

