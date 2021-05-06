Galenfeha's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Eminent Auto Group, Inc., Acquires The Detail Dudes

Article content

West Palm Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2021) – Galenfeha, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLFH) (the “Company” or “Galenfeha”) is pleased to announce that Eminent Auto Group, Inc., a previously announced wholly owned subsidiary of Galenfeha, has acquired 100% interest in The Detail Dudes, LLC.

The Detail Dudes is a full service mobile auto detailer focusing their services in Palm Beach County, Florida. Currently, The Detail Dudes has four mobile units and a 3,000 square feetoffice and shop facility in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In addition to auto detailing The Detail Dudes also provides detail services to boats, yachts, business and residential locations. Services can be booked on-line at www.detail-dude.com or by calling (561) 779-3833.

The Detail Dudes had just under $500,000 in sales for 2020 and is on track to grow to $750,000 – $800,000 for this fiscal year 2021. Earnings are projected to be marginal as The Detail Dudes will be investing heavily in additional tooling and vehicles to meet the continued demand for its products and services. Additionally, information about The Detail Dudes, LLC can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheDetailDude or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/detaildude/.