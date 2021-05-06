Margaret Lake Diamonds announces Arctic Star has discovered a third kimberlite, Diagras, Lac De Gras, NWT
Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2021) – Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. (TSXV: DIA) (FSE: M85) (OTC: DDIAF) (“MLD” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (TSXV: ADD) (FSE: 82A2) (WKN: A2DFY5) (OTC Pink: ASDZF) (“Arctic Star” or the “Company”) has discovered a third kimberlite during its Spring 2021 exploration program on the Diagras project, Lac de Gras district, NWT. The discovery has been named Alder.
The Alder kimberlite was found by drilling a distinct EM anomaly in the vicinity of the known HL02 kimberlite. Drilling at a dip of 60°it encountered kimberlite at 19 meters in depth. The drill continues to intersect kimberlite at 115 meters in depth. Drilling will continue in order to obtain more kimberlite for caustic fusion diamond analysis. After completion of this hole the rig will move to the next target.
Earlier in the week the drill tested a target near the known Kong kimberlites. No kimberlite was intersected however the drilling did not explain the EM anomaly being tested. Arctic Star is likely to return to this target in this or future exploration programs.
Qualified Person
The Qualified Person for this news release is Buddy Doyle, AUSIMM, a Geologist with over 30 years’ experience in diamond exploration, discovery and evaluation. A Qualified Person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101.
