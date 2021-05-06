





Article content Calverton, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2021) – As part of its developing suite of cyber security offerings for active adults age 55+, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has introduced a new tool branded “Am I Hacker-Proof” that shows seniors if their personal data has been compromised. The tool can be accessed at no charge on the ActiveLifestyleMedia.com homepage. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. JZZ Technologies, Inc. Launches No Cost Service that Will Immediately Help Seniors Find Out if They Have Been Hacked Back to video The Am I Hacker-Proof tool was developed by JZZ Technologies’ partner National Cyber Security Ventures, Corp., which has a long history of bullet-proofing the data used daily by individuals, agencies, and large corporations. While most individuals feel they can trust their use of current passwords with common accounts, the reality is that many have already been compromised. According to CyberNews, 3.27 billion unique pairs of emails and passwords were leaked on a popular hacking forum, aggregating past leaks from Netflix, LinkedIn, and many other high-profile platforms.

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6844/83121_7b4aa640d46cbbd7_001full.jpg Am I Hacker Proof utilizes critical data to screen over a billion real world passwords previously exposed in malicious data breaches. This exposure makes them unsuitable for ongoing use, as they’re at much greater risk of being used to take over other accounts. Am I Hacker-Proof has the unique ability to check whether seniors’ personal emails or passwords have been compromised in data breaches and then anonymously verify leaks without having to fully disclose the searched password. “The first line of defense in protecting yourself from cybercrimes is to be able to find out how vulnerable you may be”, says Gregory Evans, President of National Cyber Security. “It starts by providing consumers with easy and free to use tools, such as Am I Hacker-Proof.” JZZ Technologies, Inc. encourages all seniors to protect themselves from cybercrime and online scams by using its offerings made available through National Cyber Security and all available via the activelifestylemedia.com website. About JZZ Technologies Inc. JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a media technology company rolling up projects and partnerships through online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing and free over-the-air television targeted at adults 55+. DISCLAIMER Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Contact: JZZ Technologies, Inc.

