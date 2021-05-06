





Share this Story: Clubhouse Media CEO, Chris Young, Discusses The Future of Social Media with The Stock Day Podcast

Clubhouse Media CEO, Chris Young, Discusses The Future of Social Media with The Stock Day Podcast

Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Clubhouse Media (OTC Pink: CMGR) (“the Company”), a company that represents the future of influencer media and marketing. President of the Company, Chris Young, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Clubhouse Media CEO, Chris Young, Discusses The Future of Social Media with The Stock Day Podcast Back to video Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s background and current projects. “We are a combination of a few things; we are a talent management agency for social media influencers,” said Young. “We are a digital studio, so we create intellectual property that we license and distribute,” he continued. “We also have a private equity where we acquire companies that are complementary to our business model in the social media space.” “What is so unique about your business and how do you plan on increasing the revenues moving forward?”, asked Jolly. “What is really interesting about us is that we are first in class, publicly traded,” said Young. “Our fiscal spaces, and there are several of them, that influencers come to collaborate in differentiates us from everyone else,” he shared. “Those are our studios, the spaces where people come and work with each other in exchange for us providing a lot of the backend services,” explained Young. “They provide us with free marketing.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “In terms of revenue, because we are publicly traded and I believe have a decent market cap, I believe we have the ability to go out and acquire other companies that are smaller than us and use that to increase revenue tremendously,” said Young. Jolly then asked about the Company’s strategy for choosing social media influencers. “Ultimately, they are creative, they all have a niche, and their fans connect with them,” explained Young. “Yes, you can build an influencer, but they have to be pure and real,” he added. “We find the people that already have those fundamentals and we put them together with other influencers and they cross-pollinate their followings.” “Who is your biggest influencer right now?”, asked Jolly. “In terms of following it is Austin Mahone, who is a multi-platinum record artist with around 20 million followers,” shared Young, adding that another one of the Company’s influencers includes professional racer Lindsay Brewer. “What is your monetization plan going forward?”, asked Jolly. “We’re going to continue to run our agency and management model to help promote other companies and brands, and we get paid through that,” said Young. “We have a few mini series that we are shooting ourselves and distributing, and that will likely be purchased by some distribution platforms,” he added. “We’re also in the middle of looking at some acquisitions.” “How did all of this start?”, asked Jolly. Young elaborated on his background as an entertainment lawyer, which eventually led to a career in eCommerce where he developed numerous companies. “We built a backend platform for apparel and accessory designers,” explained Young, adding that their clients included individuals like Paris Hilton and Yolanda Hadid.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “After I sold that company, I moved into venture capital,” continued Young. “During that period of time I became an influencer myself,” he shared. He then shared that he eventually collaborated with fellow influencer Daisy Keech, and later became her lawyer. “An investor reached out and asked if we wanted to start something new,” said Young, adding that they eventually started Clubhouse. “We decided to take the company public in a reverse merger back in November.” To close the interview, Young expressed his confidence in the Company’s business model paired with the potential and relevance of social media. “It’s an incredible industry that is fast paced, high growth, and I think we are first to market and best-in-class right now,” closed Young. To hear Chris Young’s entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7859909-clubhouse-media-ceo-chris-young-discusses-the-future-of-social-media-with-the-stock-day-podcast. Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/. About Clubhouse Media We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Please follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Corporate Contact

Simon Yu, MBA

Phone: +1-702-479-3016 Investor Relations

Tiger Marketing & Branding Agency

info@TigerGMP.com Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com About The “Stock Day” Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83140 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston