Braveheart Engages Maple Leaf Forestry for Upgrade to Alpine Gold Mine Access Road

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2021) – Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) (“ Braveheart ” or the “ Company “) announces that it has engaged Maple Leaf Forestry Inc. (“MLF”) of Cranbrook, B.C. to design, gain government approval to build and facilitate construction of an upgraded access road to the Alpine Gold mine property (“Alpine”) near Nelson, B.C. The route selected will utilize existing forestry service access on Aerie Face and require new construction to the existing Sitkum Forest Service Road (“FSR”) that accesses the mine claims. The initial budgetary estimate from MLF to construct the road is $350,000 given that a road is already in place that requires widening and upgrading. Once the road is upgraded the Company will have permanent access to the existing mine site for people, equipment and supplies and will be less reliant on helicopter assisted movements.

On March 3, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a new option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Alpine (see press release on SEDAR) under revised terms to the original option agreement. Terms of the new option agreement include the following:

(a) Issuance of 1,000,000 shares of Braveheart on signing to the Optionor.

(b) A cash payment of $100,000 to the Optionor by April 15, 2022.

(c) Property expenditures of up to $700,000 to complete permitting and construction of an upgraded road to the mine site from Nelson by December 22, 2022.

(d) A cash payment of $1,400,000 to the Optionor by December 15, 2023.

(e) A cash payment of $1,500,000 to the Optionor by December 15, 2024.

Under the original agreement (see press release dated November 15, 2016 on SEDAR), the Company was required to make cash payments of $3,385,000, issue 1,400,000 shares over a six-year period ending in 2021 and complete property expenditures of $1,600,000 in exploration on the property. The Company was also required to issue an additional 1,000,000 shares upon completion of a NI 43-101 technical report that identified greater than 300,000 tonnes of mineralized material at an average grade of greater than 12 g/t of gold. This latter requirement was satisfied with the completion of a NI 43-101 compliant report and the shares were issued to the vendors on January 7, 2019. To-date the Company has issued in aggregate 2,000,000 shares to the vendors and subject to TSX-V approval will issue an additional 1,000,000 shares as per the revised terms of the new option agreement. To-date the Company has completed approximately $900.000 in property expenditures and no further property expenditures are required other than completion of the upgraded road from Nelson to the mine site.