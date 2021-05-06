Enerkon Solar International Inc. (ENKS) Files Q2 March 31 Report
New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2021) – Enerkon Solar International (OTC Pink: ENKS) announces today the filling of Q2 March 31 Report today with the OTC Markets and positive Revenue and Growth and agrees to Appoint Famous Biotech Analyst Dr. Harvey Tran as Board Consultant and Adviser.
Enerkon Solar International Inc.
Enerkon Solar International Inc. (ENKS) Chairman Mr. Benjamin Ballout stated today: “Enerkon Solar International Inc. (ENKS) Files Q2 March 31 Report today with the OTC Markets with positive Revenue ($36,148,500) Gross Profits $15,900,100 with continued quarterly and annual growth.”
In other news, ENKS agrees to Appoint Famous Biotech Analyst Dr. Harvey Tran as Board Consultant and Adviser to ENKS. Dr. Tran will add value and visibility of the company as well as more breadth to analyst and other coverage expected once he is engaged starting next week.
ENKS is also pleased to announce the Land Contract and Agreement to Purchase of 122 Acres of Commercial Land in Pennsylvania Turnpike area for the establishment of its planned 20 MW Solar and Hydrogen Plant facility has been completed with deed of sale, undergoing final edits for signature this week.
ENKS – 122 acres of commercial land to establish the planned 20 MW Solar and Hydrogen Plant facility
The Land area is located in the Penn Forest Township carbon county commonwealth having its exact location and legal personality referenced in book 2467 page 49 specifically, such land being in the State of Pennsylvania straddling the turnpike with service road access – having also a freshwater lake for water source needed in Electrolysis (Hydrogen Production) – and an adjacent Transformer station which connects to the Electricity Grid for the State of Pennsylvania.
Enks – 122 Acres of Commercial Land to Establish the Planned 20 Mw Solar and Hydrogen Plant Facility Part 2
Mr. Ballout continued: “It noted again that this Project is in line with the Biden Administration Green New Deal and Policy support for such projects and Programs.”
H2
ENKS USA Based Utility Scale Solar Power and Hydrogen Production Project
The foregoing statements are forward-looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind – Approval and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell. These statements are made as forward-looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.
Enerkon Solar International Inc.
www.enerkoninternational.com
info@enerkoninternational.com
New HQ Address in New York at:
Enerkon Solar International Inc
477 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10022 USA
Tel. +1 (877) 573-7797
Tel. +1 (718) 709-7889
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83187
