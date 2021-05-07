BELGRAVIA HARTFORD Announces Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

During the month ended April 30, 2021, Belgravia Hartford purchased for cancellation a total of 355,000 common shares at an average price of $0.20 per share. As of April 30, 2021, the Company has purchased for cancellation a total of 705,000 common shares.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 7, 2021) – BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) (“Belgravia Hartford”, “Belgravia” or the “Company”) previously announced the commencement of a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“ NCIB “) on February 23, 2021. In accordance with the NCIB, Belgravia may acquire up to 5% of its issued and outstanding common shares representing 2,008,963 shares. The Company has appointed Leede Jones Gable to coordinate and facilitate its NCIB purchases. The NCIB will terminate on the earlier of February 23, 2022 and the date on which the maximum number of Common Shares that can be acquired pursuant to the NCIB have been purchased. Any common shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled by the Company.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is a Canadian publically traded investment holding company which invests in public and private companies in legal jurisdictions and under the rule of law. Belgravia Hartford and its investment holdings are high risk business ventures and expose shareholders to financial risks.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “potential” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding planned investment activities & related returns, the timing for completion of research and development activities, the potential value of royalties, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.

(250) 763-5533

mazodi@blgv.ca

