Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in NV Gold Corporation

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2021) – Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, disposed of 363,000 common shares of NV Gold Corporation (TSXV: NVX) over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 0.6% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of approximately $0.32 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $117,902.

Mr. Sprott now owns or controls 4,893,430 common shares representing approximately 7.6% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis. The disposition combined with previous new share issuances by NV Gold Corporation resulted in an ownership change, on a partially diluted basis, of 4.1% since the last filing of an Early Warning Report (to below 10%) .

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

NV Gold Corporation is located at 588-580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3B6. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR“) at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott’s office at (416) 945-3294.

