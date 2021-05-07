MDM Permian, Inc. - Don Raper Joins Executive Team







Carrollton, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – May 7, 2021) – MDM Permian Inc. (OTC Pink: MDMP) today is proud to announce the addition of Mr. Don Raper to the executive team. Don has been appointed to the position of Director of Business Development.

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6733/83247_ff862b0aa4795abc_001full.jpg Don G. Raper is a senior financial manager with over 33 years of financial security experience. Don has formally worked with three publicly traded companies in the energy sector as the Head of Capital Markets that included NGAS Resources, Inc., Magnum Hunter Resources, Inc. and Miller Energy Resources, Inc. He has also done a number of 1031 real estate transactions. Through private placements and public registered offerings, Don has been personally responsible in raising over $3.1 billion through the broker/dealer, RIA and financial planning channels. In 2012, he arranged through his network a $500 million perpetual preferred shelve offering for Miller Energy Resources, Inc.

Article content From 1998-2003 Don was an independent Senior Consultant for GE private asset management, where he established a Texas registered advisory firm (RIA) on behalf of GE to sell their separate account programs. He grew the company from a start up to over $100 million under management within 4 years. He sold his book of business in 2004. In the mid- 1980s Don owned/operated a Dallas based Broker/dealer and did self-clearing of direct participation on a variety of projects that included real estate, oil and gas and operating companies. Don has the 39, 63, 65 and 22 series FINRA licenses. “We are extremely excited to have Don join the MDM Permian, Inc. executive team,” says Michael L. Rafael, President/CEO of MDM Permian, Inc. “His appointment as our Director of Business Development will allow the company to further its goals of lease acquisition and development in the Permian Basin.” “It is my pleasure to join the MDM Permian, Inc. team. I am looking forward to sharing their exciting story with my network of investors and assisting with the growth of the company!” said Mr. Raper. The company is currently seeking to fund efforts in Permian Basin of West Texas for acreage and production. The expansion effort is expected to cover approximately 15,000 to 25,000 acres. Thereafter, MDM will be seeking additional funds to develop the leased acreage. “Don’s expertise in the fund-raising arena will allow the company to grow, adding value for our shareholders and helping to move the company to higher levels of the OTC structure,” stated Mr. Rafael.

Article content About MDM Permian, Inc.: Based in Carrolton, Texas, MDM Permian, Inc. is a publicly traded energy company with interests in oil and natural gas wells, mineral prospects. The Company’s business plan includes building value through reserves and production in the Permian Basin of Texas. MDM Energy, Inc. (the wholly owned operating subsidiary of MDM Permian, Inc.), has been actively involved in the oil and gas industry since 1981 with offices located in Carrolton, Texas. Michael Rafael has nearly 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, serving as founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of MDM Energy, Inc.(“MDM”). Mr. Rafael has been directly involved in the drilling, completion, and operation of over 300 oil and gas projects, primarily in the Illinois Basin, and directly supervises and oversees field operations. Mr. Rafael works directly with contract geologists, petroleum engineers and geophysicists from start to finish. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.mdmenergy.com . Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mdmpermian Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release. For additional information, view the company’s website at www.mdmpermian.com or contact MDM Permian, Inc. at (214) 651-9900 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83247 #distro

