Article content Del Mar, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 7, 2021) – Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, is pleased to present its Shareholders Update. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII) Shareholders Update Back to video The “PASSIVE PORTAL” (PP) and the EBT Station (Elevated Body Temperature) Marketing and Public Relations Campaign: Just like schools and many businesses, DTII was also affected by the Pandemic. But with more and more Businesses and Schools re-opening – the Company looks to a brighter future. Through the services of Jonathan Silver of Cumulus Media, DTII is introducing the Passive Portal in the US and to the World. Cumulus Media reaches over 250 Million people across the USA every month. To date, the Company has reached over 600K people with its Digital Media campaign, including a very effective Social Media campaign.

Article content Privateer Market Force is presently concentrating on the West Coast Schools Systems and more specifically the California and LA School Districts. Cornerstone Communications launched a marketing campaign in the State of Maryland. The Company’s Eastern Seaboard Representative and Distributor ‘King Distributor’ continues to demonstrate DTII’s PP and EBT when possible and is ready for installations even under restrictive conditions. Production of the Passive Portal (PP) and EBT Station: The Company started production at its Rexburg ID plant with 3 PP’s and EBT Station’s available for demonstration, ten PP’s and seven EBT’s Completed and parts for an additional 25 PP’s at the Rexburg plant ready for assembly. Inventory: Presently, the Company has: 4 Passive Portals and 3 EBT’s for demonstrations available

10 PP’s and 7 EBT’ completed

Parts to complete an additional 25 PP’s. Trademark: ‘Passive Portal’ is a registered trademark. Funding: The company has received new funding through convertible notes at a more favorable rate for the company against convertible preferred shares at 25% discount. US Government Grant. The Company is presently in contact with the FEMA offices of several States to procure the announced grant for Non-Profit Organizations (Schools, Churches and Synagogues). Maryland Marketing Campaign: The marketing campaign launched late last year under the guidance of Cornerstone Communications, resulted in multiple interested parties that are presently applying for the State Grant to purchase DTII’s EBT Station.

Article content Future Outlook: The Company is presently in discussion with Schools/Universities and Businesses across the country to introduce its Passive Portal as well as its EBT Station. DTII is also in contact with interested groups in Europe, India, and Southeast Asia. Superior Quality of DTII’s Passive Portal: As the Company continues to get further exposure and demonstrate its Passive Portal system, the following responses were received: A group attending a demonstration exclaimed there qualification as ‘ A Flawless Performance’!

A security officer of a major international airport quoted ‘Your PP outperforms any walk-through scanner out our airport by far’! OurEBT Station provides Temperature control, Mask awareness and Contract Tracing. “I am pleased with the progress of our marketing teams, despite the Pandemic. Our Passive Portal™ and EBT systems will greatly enhance the security and safety of the public, our primary goal”, said Merrill W Moses, CEO. “The challenges facing today’s institutions are growing and ever expanding. We are thrilled to be able to offer the only safe, radiation-free solution available on the market today. There are enough risks we face on a daily basis and we believe that reducing the radiation especially for our children, that we come into contact with AND now especially potential contagions… this is a preventative measure we can all ill-afford not to embrace.” About DTII and its subsidiary ‘Passive Security Scan, Inc’ (PSSI).

Article content PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology™ and our Passive Portal™ weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systemsto the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology™ was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The Passive Portal™ gateway is our newest model in production and ready for the market. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward- looking” statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Contact: Defense Technologies International Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO Phone: 800 520-9485 – email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.comhttp://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/ To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83249 #distro

