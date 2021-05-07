Thunder Token listed on Uniswap V3, ThunderCore launching IXO

As one of the leaders in the DeFi space, Uniswap has impressive transaction volumes, amount of active users, numbers of smart contracts deployed, liquidity, etc. The V3 update also introduces several functional innovations that further increase the efficiency and scope of ThunderCore ‘s highly anticipated cross-chain yield farming services. With the benefits these features pose, Uniswap V3 naturally became the first platform for ThunderCore ‘s IXO.

Sunnyvale, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 7, 2021) – Thunder Token (TT) and the trading pairs TT/ETH and TT/USDT are now listed on Uniswap V3 following the decentralized exchange’s (DEX) official launch on May 5th. Now, TT can be exchanged on 3 DEXes: TTSwap , PancakeSwap, and Uniswap thanks to the cross-chain mechanism provided by ThunderCore Bridge . Due to this, TT’s utility and accessibility have increased once again, paving the way for ThunderCore ‘s upcoming cross-chain yield farming services and IXO.

Cross-chain yield farming, A brand new token, and IXO

Usually, when you yield farm, it is done within a blockchain and its ecosystem. Not anymore. In just a few weeks, ThunderCore will roll out cross-chain yield farming services with Ethereum. Users who participate in these services will receive a brand new token named TORO. This new token is the equity token proving you are a LP taking part in ThunderCore‘s cross-chain yield farming with Ethereum. If you provide liquidity for the following pairs on Uniswap V3, you will receive it:

TT <> ETH

TT <> USDT

USDT <> ETH

USDC <> ETH

WBTC <> ETH

The best part is, TORO has utility in various DeFi applications such as Uniswap V3, TTSwap, and ThunderCore Bridge. For example, you can use it to provide liquidity with TT on TTSwap to mine more of its own kind. The holder of TORO also gains governance rights over a variety of subjects such as rewards rights, participation rights, voting rights, and more. A governance rights example is earning a proportion of TTSwap‘s total transaction volume.

The accumulation of TORO also allows you to participate in ThunderCore‘s IXO (initial cross-chain yield-farming offering), an avant-garde and never-before-seen initial offering solution in the blockchain/crypto industry. By staking TORO along with TT in the IXO, you can claim new tokens from other promising protocols and get your original invested amount back instantaneously!

There are numerous DApps on ThunderCore aiming to release their own tokens and IXO is the perfect platform for users to get access to them. This is a great opportunity for users to claim new tokens not yet available in the market with low entry costs.