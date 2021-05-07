MVP Holdings Inc. Receives Current Status on OTC Markets

Being compliant for current status has been largely achieved by recently filing all required financials to OTC Markets for the Company’s December 31, 2019 and 2020 fiscal years. The Company will have its Quarterly Financials ending March 31, 2021 to OTC Markets no later than May 15 th . Along with all current financial information, “MVPT” has recently updated its corporate website. The Company expects to completely revamp the Mealthy website which will include new features that make traffic conversion a more efficient process. These new features will capitalize on the more than 300k monthly website visitors. While also revamping the website, the Company will also be featuring new products and expanded functions throughout the Mealthy.com site.

Fesno, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 7, 2021) – MVP Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MVPT) (Company), the parent company for internationally recognized kitchen brand, Mealthy Inc., a global leader in the pressure-cooking appliance and food products category, is happy to report today that the Company is now fully compliant with OTC Markets’ Guidelines for Current Information for the first time since 2009.

MVP Holdings, Inc. CEO, Mr. Casey Musick, commented: “I am certainly mindful of the fact that filing our financial data in a timely manner is vital to providing a robust, informed market with greater insight. Knowing such, we are fully committed to maintaining our ‘Current’ status for the stock while we continue to grow and expand in the kitchen and food categories. By expanding our current appliance products, as well as introducing new food products to the lineup, this will enable us to look for new strategic acquisitions to add to our kitchen/food portfolio. We are proudly anticipating at least a dozen new product roll-outs by the end of 2021.” The Company has reached a very exciting time and hopes to substantially increase shareholder value via global marketing, targeted acquisitions and up-listing endeavors, stay tuned for further updates.

For more information, go to www.MVPHoldingsInc.com, or follow the Company and CEO on Twitter @MVPHoldingsInc or @CaseyMMusick.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “planning”, “expect”, “believe”, “likely”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “may” or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company’s ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company’s operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.

Casey Musick

casey@mvpholdingsinc.com

559-999-7571

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83297

