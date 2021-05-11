Vidler Water Resources, Inc. Announces Participation in the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit
Article content
Carson City, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWTR) today announced that Dorothy Timian-Palmer; President & Chief Executive Officer will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.
Vidler Water Resources, Inc. Announces Participation in the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit Back to video
|Event
|Q2 Investor Summit
|Date
|May 17-18th, 2021
|Presentation
|May 18th at 12:30 pm ET
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zKVzoJ2NSiKX3k5B4C0AxQ
About Vidler Water Resources, Inc.
Our business is to source, develop and provide sustainable potable water resources to fast-growing communities throughout the Southwest U.S. that lack, or are running short of, available water resources. We conduct our business by working closely with many constituents in these communities: regulators, utilities, Native North American tribes, community leaders, residential and commercial developers and alternative energy companies. We ensure the water resources we develop and sell are sustainable and provide benefit to the citizens of the communities and regions we serve.
Advertisement
Article content
For further information:
Vidler Water Resources, Inc.
Dorothy Timian-Palmer
775 885 5000
dorothy@vidlerwater.com
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.
To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com.
Contact:
Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com
#distro