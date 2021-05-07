Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual Meeting
Article content
Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 7, 2021) – Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders on May 6, 2021. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual Meeting Back to video
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Catherine M. Best
|839,152,017
93.95%
|54,072,277
6.05%
|M. Elizabeth Cannon
|860,314,872
96.32%
|32,909,422
3.68%
|N. Murray Edwards
|846,127,456
94.73%
|47,096,838
5.27%
|Christopher L. Fong
|834,310,890
93.40%
|58,913,404
6.60%
|Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
|745,032,966
83.41%
|148,191,328
16.59%
|Wilfred A. Gobert
|853,395,547
95.54%
|39,828,747
4.46%
|Steve W. Laut
|862,433,076
96.55%
|30,791,218
3.45%
|Tim S. McKay
|881,878,426
98.73%
|11,345,868
1.27%
|Honourable Frank J. McKenna
|821,180,337
91.93%
|72,043,957
8.07%
|David A. Tuer
|835,887,424
93.58%
|57,336,870
6.42%
|Annette M. Verschuren
|891,470,801
99.80%
|1,753,493
0.20%
Advertisement
Article content
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|882,487,771
97.16%
|25,751,218
2.84%
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|871,283,542
97.54%
|21,940,746
2.46%
Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 – 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com
TIM S. MCKAY
President
MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance
JASON M. POPKO
Manager, Investor Relations
Trading Symbol – CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange
Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83326
#distro