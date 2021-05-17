Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: Invitation to the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit
Article content
Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2021) – Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: FLY) today announced that, Bill Tempany, Interim CEO, and Alana Forbes, CFO, will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.
Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: Invitation to the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit Back to video
|Event
|Q2 Investor Summit
|Date
|May 17-18th, 2021
|Presentation
|May 18th at 11:45 AM ET
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5ogHcSbtR0m2SSAOKvv1AQ
About Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR™, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company.
Advertisement
Article content
For further information:
Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
Matt Chesler, CFA
646.809.2183
matt@fnkir.com
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.
To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com
Contact:
Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com
#distro