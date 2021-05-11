Miravo Healthcare Invites You to Join Us at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Article content

Mississauga, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Miravo Healthcare (TSX: MRV) today announced that Jesse Ledger, President & CEO and Mary-Jane Burkett, Vice President & CFO will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Miravo Healthcare Invites You to Join Us at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit Back to video

Event Q2 Investor Summit Date May 17-18th, 2021 Presentation May 18th at 2:00 PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KHDIM1GmQi6On6OA6gAZ6w

About Miravo Healthcare

About Miravo HealthcareMiravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company’s products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company’s strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo’s head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company’s manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.