ACME Lithium Announces Appointment of Qualified Person and Director Resignation

Mr. Feyerabend has been involved with Lithium exploration, development and feasibility programs including technical reports for claim blocks in the epi-centre of Lithium development in Nevada, which include the Clayton and Fish Lake Valleys. Mr. Feyerabend has worked on projects in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, China, Colombia, Ghana, Guyana, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, United States and Venezuela. He is a past board member of the Humboldt County (NV) Economic Development Authority; and has a Bachelor of Sciences Geology from the University of Southern California.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2021) – ACME Lithium Inc. ( CSE: ACME ) (the “Company”, or “ACME”) is pleased to announce the appointment of William Feyerabend CPG, as the Company’s Qualified Person (“QP”) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Mr. Feyerabend is an accomplished professional geologist with direct working experience in the exploration and development of Lithium projects at numerous deposits and mines throughout the American West, Mexico and South America.

The Company also announces the resignation of Vincent Wong as a Director. ACME would like to thank Mr. Wong for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

ACME Lithium is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has a 100% interest in the FLV Claims, being 81 lode mining claims totaling approximately 1620 acres in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which are prospective for lithium contained in tertiary claystones.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

