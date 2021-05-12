Amesite Inc. Announces Participation in the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Detroit, Michigan–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2021) – Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) today announced that Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder & CEO, will be presenting at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q2 Investor Summit Date May 17-18th, 2021 Presentation May 18th at 03:30 PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4wndRYl-QOW02iXnrmQzlQ

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform and content creation services for business, university and K-12 learning and upskilling. Amesite-offered courses and programs are branded to our customers. For more information, visit www.Amesite.com .

RedChip Companies Inc.

Dave Gentry, CEO

dave@redchip.com

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

(or) 407-491-4498

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com

