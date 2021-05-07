





Solution Financial Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 7, 2021) – Solution Financial Inc. (TSXV: SFI) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. The service provided by Hybrid to the Company is a database of Registered Financial Professionals in North America. Hybrid is not promoting the specific purchase or sale of securities. It provides its database, technology, and call center services to enable the issuer to disseminate its information to Financial Professionals only. Hybrid provides its services directly to the Company. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Solution Financial Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd. Back to video Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) in providing the Services. Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of six months starting May 5, 2021 (the “InitialTerm“) and then shall be renewed automatically for successive three-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $15,000, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term.

Article content About Hybrid Financial Ltd.:

Hybrid Financial connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal. About Solution Financial Inc.:

Solution Financial was incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts and other high value assets. Solution works with a select group of automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who cannot obtain leasing terms with traditional Canadian financial institutions. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners and international students. Solution Financial provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help them navigate the challenges of acquiring, insuring, maintaining and upgrading vehicles and luxury assets in Canada. For further information please contact Sean Hodgins at (778) 318-1514. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD (signed) “Bryan Pang”

President, CEO and Director Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking information and statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The terms and phrases “goal”, “commitment”, “guidance”, “expects”, “would”, “will”, “continuing”, “drive”, “believes”, “indicate”, “look forward”, “grow”, “outlook”, “forecasts”, “intend”, and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Offering, receipt of all regulatory approvals related to the Offering and the use of proceeds thereof. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information and statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

