Article content Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2021) – Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (TSXV: JET) (OTCQB: JETMF) (the “Company” or “GlobalX“) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Shuster to the GlobalX Board of Directors. He will fill one of the two board seats held by Ascent Global Logistics. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Global Crossing Airlines Adds Former Congressman Bill Shuster to Its Board of Directors Back to video Congressman Shuster served in the US House of Representatives representing the Pennsylvania 9th Congressional District from 2001 until 2019. During that time, he served on several key committees, most notably the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. In 2013, Congressman Shuster because Chairman of the T&I Committee and held that position until his retirement in 2019. One of his key legislative initiatives was the FAA Re-Authorization Act of 2018, as well as spearheading significant legislation aimed at strengthening the infrastructure of America’s air and rail transportation systems.

Article content Congressman Shuster is currently a Senior Policy Advisor at Squire Patton Boggs in DC and provides strategic advice to clients on a wide range of public policy issues in transportation and infrastructure. Prior to his Congressional career, Congressman Shuster was a successful business executive with multi-national experience and also was a small business owner. He holds a BA from Dickinson College and an MBA from American University in DC. “We are honored to elect Congressman Shuster to our board, given his knowledge of and experience in our nation’s government and specifically in transportation where he worked closely with both the US Dept. of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration. His expertise will ensure we maintain effective US governmental relationships within the regulatory framework, including Open Skies and other laws and regulations which directly affect our business,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX. “I am delighted to join the GlobalX board at this crucial period in our nation’s air transport system as we recover from the pandemic. GlobalX is uniquely positioned to grow in both the passenger and cargo charter markets, with a strong board and management team that I look forward to working with, as well as strong partners such as Airbus,” added Congressman Shuster. Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of Ascent, also commented, “With the appointment of Bill Shuster and Dave Ross to the board as part of the Ascent investment with their strong experience and unique perspective pertaining to aviation regulatory and compliance issues as well as the aviation industry in general, we have provided full support to Ed Wegel and the GlobalX team to succeed.”

Article content About Global Crossing Airlines Group GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline now in FAA certification using the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX has taken delivery of one A320 and one A321 aircraft as it prepares for revenue operations. Subject to FAA and DOT approvals, GlobalX intends to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean and Latin American markets. For more information please visit www.globalxair.com . For more information, please contact: Ryan Goepel

EVP and CFO

Global Crossing Airlines

Tel: 786-751-8503

Email: ryan.goepel@globalxair.com Jeff Walker

Vice President

The Howard Group Inc.

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Tel: 403.221-0915

Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release contains “forward-looking information” concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s intention to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline, the destinations of its intended charter flights, the timeline to commencement of its charter flights, the completion of the FAA certification process and future growth prospects. In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or ” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to commence airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; GlobalX concluding a definitive agreement for the Aircraft; the timely commencement of operations by GlobalX and the success of such operations; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; the timely removal of air travel restrictions to Venezuela and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Article content Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the failure of the Company to conclude a definitive agreement to acquire the Aircraft, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits , and the additional risks identified in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83383 #distro

