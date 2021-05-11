Auddia Inc. to Present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Boulder, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) today announced that Jeff Thramann, Founder and Executive Chairman will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q2 Investor Summit Date May 17-18th, 2021 Presentation May 18th at 2:00 PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iKAceIBgQ6y0MUINe3i5lg

About Auddia Inc.

About Auddia Inc.Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts — the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com.