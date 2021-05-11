Auddia Inc. to Present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit
Boulder, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) today announced that Jeff Thramann, Founder and Executive Chairman will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.
|Event
|Q2 Investor Summit
|Date
|May 17-18th, 2021
|Presentation
|May 18th at 2:00 PM ET
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iKAceIBgQ6y0MUINe3i5lg
About Auddia Inc.
About Auddia Inc.Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts — the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com.
For further information:
Auddia Inc.
Kirin Smith
646.823.8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.
To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com
Contact:
Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com
