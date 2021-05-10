





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2021) – Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FRA: 0GC0) (“Ridgeline” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the execution of a surface access agreement for its Bell Creek property with Nevada Gold Mines (“NGM”). The agreement is in effect through December 31, 2024 and will allow the Company to utilize NGM’s Carlin Complex road infrastructure to access the Bell Creek property, which is located directly adjacent to NGM’s development-stage Ren and Banshee underground gold deposits (Figure 1) on the Carlin Trend. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ridgeline Minerals Signs Bell Creek Surface Access Agreement with Nevada Gold Mines Back to video Chad Peters, Ridgeline’s President, CEO & Director commented, “we view Bell Creek and its proximity to the high-grade Ren and Banshee deposits as a strategic exploration asset in the heart of one of the most productive gold trends on earth. The closing of this access agreement is a big first step for the project and our team is eager to get out in the field this summer to begin collecting baseline geologic data as we advance this promising opportunity.”

Article content Figure 1: Plan view map showing location of the Bell Creek property (yellow) sitting adjacent to the Nevada Gold Mines owned Ren and Banshee deposits (red). To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/83412_6fe61e89e45b6a7c_002full.jpg Bell Creek Project Bell Creek is a Carlin-Type gold exploration project located in the prolific north Carlin Trend of Nevada. The property is comprised of 1,300 acres (5km²) of private mineral rights located directly adjacent to the high-grade Ren and Banshee deposits (Nevada Gold Mines). For more information, please view the Bell Creek VRIFY Deck Here. About Ridgeline Minerals Corp. Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold and silver explorer with a proven management team and a 125 km² exploration portfolio across four projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain – Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com. On behalf of the Board

“Chad Peters”

President & CEO Further Information:

Chad Peters, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

1-866-RDG-NVAU (734-6828) – toll free

info@ridgelineminerals.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Article content Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “Forward-Looking Information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated timing for release of additional drill results, plans to drill test prospective targets in 2021, and the potential advancement of mineral exploration, exploration drilling, development, and/or operating programs. The words “potential,” “anticipate,” “significant,” “discovery,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “project,” “plan”, “historical”, “historic”, “development”, and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Ridgeline has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that the current objectives concerning its mineral projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Ridgeline to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to dependence on key personnel; risks related to unforeseen delays; risk related to historical data that has not been verified by the company; as well as those factors discussed in Ridgeline’s public disclosure record. Although Ridgeline has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Ridgeline and may cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Ridgeline does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83412 #distro

