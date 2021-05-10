Ethos Converts Iron Point Project Interest to Shares of Nevada King Gold Corp.

As consideration for the renunciation of the Iron Point Project, Nevada King has agreed to issue to Ethos, 6,500,000 shares of Nevada King. The shares are subject to a voluntary hold period of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance. The agreement is subject to TSX-V approval.

Alex Heath, CFA, President of Ethos stated: “We are pleased to have concluded this transaction on Iron Point, which allows Ethos to maintain upside participation in the Iron Point project through our six and a half million share interest in Nevada King, while also gaining exposure to a portfolio of projects within the World’s most prolific gold mining trends.”

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2021) – Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC ) (OTCQB: ETHOF ) (FSE: 1ET ) (“ Ethos ” or the “ Company “) is pleased to announce it has concluded a termination and release agreement (the “Agreement”) with Nevada King Gold Corp. (“Nevada King”) whereby Ethos has accepted to renounce all of its rights under the Earn-in Agreement dated May 16, 2019 on the Iron Point project in Humboldt County, Nevada in exchange for 6.5 million shares of Nevada King.

About Ethos Gold Corp.

Ethos Gold, a Discovery Group company, has accumulated a portfolio of district scale projects in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland, and Nevada that we believe have large scale discovery potential. The Company has a strong technical team led by Dr. Rob Carpenter, formerly the CEO of Kaminak Gold Corporation. Rob led the Kaminak team from initial listing in 2005 through acquisition and discovery of the multiple-million ounce Coffee Gold Project. In Ethos he has assembled a senior geologic team with a strong record of discovery success including Dr. Robert Brozdowski, P.Geo., Dan MacNeil, M.Sc., P. Geo, Dr. Alan Wainwright, P.Geo., and Dr. Quinton Hennigh, an economic geologist with 25 years of exploration experience formerly with Homestake Mining Company, Newcrest Mining and Newmont Mining Corp. With working capital of approximately C$7 million, the Company is well funded to advance its projects.

Ethos Gold Corp.

Per: “Alex Heath“

Alex Heath, CFA, President

For further information about Ethos Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at ethosgold.com or contact Alex Heath at 604-354-2491 or by email at alexh@ethosgold.com.

Ethos Gold Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans with respect to the Company’s projects and the timing related thereto, the merits of the Company’s projects, the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, the Private Placements, and other project opportunities. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “aims,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,”, “strategy”, “prospective,” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “can,” “could” or “should” occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances, necessary to carry out the Company’s exploration plans, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to complete the Private Placements and the size of the Private Placements, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company’s business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company’s reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

