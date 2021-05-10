CBD of Denver Reports Revenue Up 467% Year-over-Year to $2.44 Million in April

Denver, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2021) – CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce that it generated $2.44 million (USD) in revenue in April, up 467% from $0.43 million in April 2020.

“We are extremely pleased with the efforts of our sales team led by Pascal Siegenthaler,” commented Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBD of Denver. “We continue to focus on accelerating sales growth, opening new distribution channels for Rockflowr, and pushing to achieve our most important priority milestone – becoming a fully reporting company under US GAAP in the near future.”

