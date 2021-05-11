Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to Present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Research Triangle Park, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) today announced that Don O’Connell, President and CEO will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

 Event Q2 Investor Summit
 Date May 17-18th, 2021
 Presentation May 17th at 11:00 AM ET
 Locationhttps://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iyYhvCyKS0CuUx_lbp3NOA

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever One moissanite brand and its premium Caydia lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

For further information:
Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Clint J. Pete
919-468-0399
ir@charlesandcolvard.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:
Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com

