Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to Present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Article content

Research Triangle Park, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) today announced that Don O’Connell, President and CEO will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to Present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit Back to video

Event Q2 Investor Summit Date May 17-18th, 2021 Presentation May 17th at 11:00 AM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iyYhvCyKS0CuUx_lbp3NOA

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever One moissanite brand and its premium Caydia lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.