Spectral Medical to Present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit on May 17th

To request a complimentary investor registration and 1-to-1 meeting with Spectral, please visit the conference website at www.investorsummitgroup.com .

Toronto, Canada–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Spectral Medical Inc. (TSX: EDT) (“Spectral” or the “Company”) , a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, as well as commercializing a new proprietary platform targeting the renal replacement therapy market through its wholly owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”), today announced that Chris Seto, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral, and Dr. John Kellum, Chief Medical Officer of Spectral, are scheduled to present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit at 1:15 PM, Eastern Time, on Monday, May 17, 2021.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX is approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 200,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.

Spectral, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dialco Medical Inc., is also commercializing a new set of proprietary platforms addressing renal replacement therapy (“RRT”) across the dialysis spectrum. “SAMI” is targeting the acute RRT market, while “DIMI” is targeting the chronic RRT market. Dialco is currently pursuing regulatory approval for U.S. in-home use of “DIMI”, which is based on the same RRT platform as “SAMI”, but will be intended for home hemodialysis use. “DIMI” recently received its FDA 510k clearance for use in hospital and clinical settings, and obtained its Health Canada license for use within Canadian hospitals, clinics and in home.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com.

Contact:

Mr. Chris Seto

CEO

Spectral Medical Inc.

416-626-3233 ext. 2004

cseto@spectraldx.com

Mr. Ali Mahdavi

Capital Markets & Investor Relations

416-962-3300

am@spinnakercmi.com

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

US Investor Relations

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

edt@crescendo-ir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83461

#distro