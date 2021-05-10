Danavation Technologies, Shaking up Retail with Digital Label Solutions, CEO Clip Video

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2021) – Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) – President and CEO, John Ricci speaks about the Company’s Digital Smart Labels™ that enable clients to automate labelling, pricing, product information and promotions in real-time.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/danavation-technologies-digital-label-solutions-ceo-clips-90sec/

Danavation is being featured on BNN Bloomberg.

Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN)

danavation.com

