Mechanical Technology Announces Presentation at Q2 Investor Summit
Article content
Albany, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) (“MTI” or the “Company”), the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. and EcoChain, Inc.(“EcoChain”), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, announced today that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Toporek, will be presenting at the Q2 Investor Summit.
Mechanical Technology Announces Presentation at Q2 Investor Summit Back to video
The presentation will be held on Tuesday May 18th, 2021 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) and the live video webcast can be accessed here:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__NCXC9frTKi8F1KmqP6OWg
The company will also be holding 1-to-1 meetings with Investors on May 17th and 18th. To request a complimentary investor registration and 1-to-1 meeting with the management team of Mechanical Technology, please visit the conference website at www.investorsummitgroup.com.
About MTI
MTI is the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. and EcoChain, Inc. Through EcoChain, MTI is developing cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. Through MTI Instruments, MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries, including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. For more information about MTI, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.
Advertisement
Article content
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and micro-cap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com
Contact Information:
Jess Olszowy
jolszowy@mtiinstruments.com
Investor Relations:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
646.823.8656
Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83472
#distro